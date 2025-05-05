B L Kashyap & Sons Limited secures new order worth Rs. 510 crore excl. GST from Fidatocity Homes Private Limited

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 5: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company has secured a new order worth Rs. 510 crore excl. GST from Fidatocity Homes Private Limited. The company received this order for the construction of residential group housing projects with approx. built up area of 28.30 lakhs sq. ft. in NCR, Delhi.

Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "We are pleased to announce the addition of this significant order to our growing portfolio. With this Rs. 510 crore project from Fidatocity Homes Private Limited, our order book continues to reflect strong momentum and a healthy pipeline. Residential group housing has been a core area of expertise for B L Kashyap, and we take pride in contributing to the development of high-quality living spaces in key urban markets. NCR, Delhi remains one of our most strategic regions, offering immense potential for infrastructure-led growth. Our deep understanding of the region, combined with decades of executional excellence, positions us well to deliver projects that meet evolving customer and stakeholder expectations."

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes Railways, IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1200+ engineers & professionals

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

Hunk Golden and Media

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor