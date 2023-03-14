B L Kashyap wins orders worth Rs 158 Crore; Current order book stands at approx Rs 2089 crore

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company has secured two new orders for construction, civil and structural works. The current order book stands at approx. Rs. 2089 Crores. The order worth Rs. 89 cr (excluding GST)is for the construction of the Business Park Campus at Bengaluru and the order worth Rs. 69 Cr (excluding GST) for the residential complex at Bengaluru.

Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "The recent orders won by B L Kashyap are in the key growth sectors of the economy, including construction of residential real estate and business parks. B L Kashyap has a legacy of having constructed and delivered world-class projects in dynamic markets of India. The construction industry is facing interesting times especially post-pandemic. We are seeing revival in the sector with an increase in construction project queries. Focusing on our product mix, we at BLK are moving from contracting and concentrating more on end users, built to suit, large blue chips companies. We are seeing a movement from road infrastructure players into the building infrastructure space, this may be a growing trend in the coming years."

B L Kashyap has always been an early adopter of relevant technology. The company is using technology to monitor project sites remotely through Drones, which helps improve efficiency and quality. Company's commitment to quality has led to continuously train and up-skill manpower.

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 125 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1000+ engineers & professionals

