B-Tex Ropes in Superstar Boman Irani as Brand Ambassador

B-Tex group’s CMD Ajay Patel with Boman Irani

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], July 7: B-Tex, India’s largest manufacturer of dermatological over-the-counter (OTC) pharma products has announced its collaboration with renowned superstar Boman Irani as the brand’s new ambassador. With this association, B-Tex seeks to leverage Mr. Irani’s popularity, immense fan base, and influential voice to significantly impact the market and reinforce its position as a leading brand in the industry.

B-Tex’s extensive range of OTC pharma products, including their popular White Ointment, is trusted by millions of consumers in India for decades. All of B-Tex’s products are specially formulated to effectively combat various skin conditions such as Eczema, Ringworm, Scabies, Itches, Cold Cracks, Pimples, and more. B-Tex’s objective since its inception has been to provide superior-quality products to individuals in need, ensuring that their skin diseases are taken care of.

“We are elated to welcome Boman Irani as our brand ambassador,” said Ajay Patel, CMD of B-Tex. “His unparalleled talent, magnetic charisma, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence harmoniously resonate with our brand’s core values and mission. With his immense popularity and influential aura, we stand resolute in the belief that this synergistic partnership shall transcend boundaries, elevating our outreach and fortifying our stance in the ever-evolving market.”

“I believe that true greatness lies in the ability to inspire others. As a brand ambassador for B-Tex, I am humbled to have the opportunity to inspire individuals to embrace their uniqueness and celebrate their skin’s journey to health and vitality. Together, we intend to create a positive impact and empower people to radiate confidence from within,” stated Boman Irani.

B-Tex’s motto, “Your Skin Disease Is Our Concern,” remains at the heart of its operations. With the support of Boman Irani, the brand aims to continue fulfilling this commitment and ensuring that individuals across the country have access to reliable and effective dermatological solutions. This collaboration is also set to open new doors for B-Tex to untapped markets and drive the brand towards unprecedented growth and consumer engagement.

Established in 1946 in Mumbai, B-Tex has grown exponentially over the years, gaining a reputation for excellence and innovation. In line with its commitment to constant improvement, the company shifted its plant and corporate office to Navsari, Gujarat, after 23 years. The move allowed the company to harness the benefits of the state’s advanced infrastructure and facilities, further enhancing their production capabilities and enabling them to better serve their valued customers.

