B-town’s new beauty with brain is acing fans’ hearts. Vinali Bhatnagar’s upcoming film KISI KA BHAI KISI KA JAAN is the new internet sensation!

Rising Star Vinali Bhatnagar

Rising Star Vinali Bhatnagar is an excellent example of this. Vinali is a lively and fiery beauty known for her intelligence and strong eyes.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: B-town’s new beauty with the brain is acing fans’ hearts. Vinali Bhatnagar’s upcoming film KISI KA BHAI KISI KA JAAN is the new internet sensation!

Rising Star Vinali Bhatnagar is an excellent example of this. Vinali is a lively and fiery beauty known for her intelligence and strong eyes. She won her Femina Miss East India 2017 title, and this crown keeps her attitude alive! Her charm and charm weren’t enough to keep her away from the commercial world. She has held various positions with industry leaders such as Cadbury, Opposite and others.

Her latest success is that she starred in Bollywood’s Bhaijaan and the most anticipated movie of the year, KISIKA BHAI KISIKA JAAN. Vinali excelled in all areas where she tested her abilities because the universe loved her. She comes from her humble background in Bhopal, but she has made her own way and is now well on her way to performing miracles.

With Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaz, Bhumika Chawla, Palak, Vijendra Singh and Jagapathi Babu, you will find the best of the best at Kisika Bhai Kisika Jaan. The film will be released on April 21, 2023, and is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan. The teaser was released alongside Pathaan’s film starring Shah Rukh Khan.

According to sources, Vinali has been roped in for two more films, so the bar is pretty high as far as we can hope. She definitely exemplifies the ideal combination of smartness and magnificence in Bollywood!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor