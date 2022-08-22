B4Brain an initiative towards a smarter India

August 22: Who knew that the friendship between Dr Ahamed Shafi a pediatrician who researches brain development in children, and Junaid Ahammed a mechanical engineer from NIT Calicut has developed a game changing initiative by building the brand B4Brain, for child brain development. B4BRAIN was launched in February 2021 for child brain development by realizing the market potential of reliable products in this context.

When a child is born, every parent has a lot of desires and aspirations. During the pregnancy itself parents begin making all the arrangements for the child. After the baby is delivered, every parent worries about what all things they can buy to make their kid’s life better. But, sometimes with the playful and leisure things what many parents forget to keep in priority is their child’s brain development. The growth and development of each child’s brain is the most significant at an early stage as 85% of human brain development occurs before the age of three. The guidance given at this age influences their brain development.

Educational toys like these lack accessibility in India but that doesn’t mean their demands are any less. “Educational toys have the potential to grow at around 15 percent year-on-year in the next five years.” Shyam Makhija, director, business development, Pegasus ToyKraft, told IANS. Thereby, becoming the next big thing in the coming years. Hence, B4BRAIN has come up with this solution which offers parents a solution to all these problems. Under this recent effort launched in Kerala, all the goods that support children’s brain development safely and effectively are easily accessible that too at affordable prices.

Utilizing all the scientific, medical and technological research and know-how done by the experts so far, the team has prepared a complete package to achieve the maximum growth potential of a child’s brain. For children from birth to 3 years of age, age-appropriate toys, subscription boxes containing books, self-feeding essentials, nutritionists, activity gears, and activity books are introduced to help the children’s brain develop properly. With each product introduced by B4BRAIN, the baby acquires new knowledge and skills.

B4BRAIN’s products are available through the website www.b4brain.com, and also on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and has Instagram page b4brain_ all brain development products can be purchased with free delivery anywhere in India. Soon a duo of doctors and friends will make this initiative start offline as well. Started with the aim of creating a healthy and intelligent new generation, this young venture has managed to gain a dominant position in the market within a short span of time.

