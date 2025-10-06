Baazar Style Retail Crosses 250 Stores, Posts 71% YoY Growth in Q2 FY26

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 6: Baazar Style Retail Limited (BSRL), one of India's leading value fashion retailers, announced its business update for the second quarter of FY 2026. The company's performance reflects not just strong topline growth but also its steady march toward becoming a household name in affordable family fashion. 250 Stores: A constant expansion in Value Fashion Segment.

BSRL reported revenue from operations of INR 5319 million, marking a year-on-year growth of 71 % for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This momentum is backed by continued store expansion and an unwavering focus on delivering stylish yet affordable apparel to a rapidly expanding customer base.

Key Operational Highlights - Q2 FY26

* Revenue from Operations: INR 5,319 million (vs INR 3,109 million in Q2 FY25)

* Sales per Square Feet (PSF): INR 865/month (vs INR 708/month in Q2 FY25)

* Total Store Count: 250 stores (up from 184 in Q2 FY25)

* Total Rental Area: 22.96 lakh sq. ft. (vs 16.66 lakh sq. ft. in Q2 FY25)

* Net Store Additions: 20 new stores opened, 2 closed

* Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG): 22%

A Quarter of Growth and Milestones

The quarter was marked not only by consistent growth in core operations but also by BSRL's increasing presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where demand for affordable fashion continues to rise. The company has crossed a milestone of 250 outlets across India, a reflection of Style Baazar's strong appeal among value-conscious families.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Shreyans Surana, Managing Director of Baazar Style Retail Limited, said: "We are delighted with the trajectory we are on. The 250-store mark, we see this not just as a milestone but as proof of the trust our customers have placed in us. Our mission remains the same to make quality fashion accessible to every household, while keeping pace with evolving consumer aspirations."

With affordability and variety as its core value propositions, BSRL continues to consolidate its position as one of India's most resilient value fashion retailers. The company remains focused on enhancing store productivity, strengthening its retail network, and delivering on its promise of stylish, accessible fashion for families nationwide.

About Baazar Style Retail Limited

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Kolkata, Baazar Style Retail Limited is a family-focused value fashion retailer offering a wide range of apparel and lifestyle products. The company is known for its combination of affordability, variety, and style, and has become a trusted destination for families across India. With its growing footprint, Style Baazar has crossed a 250-store milestone nationwide.

To learn more, visit: www.stylebaazar.in

