Babbu Maan exudes machismo in his striking look for Sucha Soorma!

New Delhi [India], August 12: Babbu Maan's upcoming film 'Sucha Soorma' has been a hot topic since its motion poster was released. Packed with a euphoric background score, the film's motion poster has garnered unprecedented response from audiences across the globe.

The excitement of the motion poster hadn't settled yet, and the film's makers have dropped another poster. The new poster showcases the alpha male actor of Punjab, Babbu Maan, exuding machismo and daunting look.

Saga Studios and Seven Colors are together presenting this film. The magnificence of this folk legend will be truly, and best experienced in a theatre.

Titular role of this film will be portrayed by none other the Punjabi living legend Babbu Maan. Other key roles will be essayed by Sameksha Oswal, Suvinder Vicky, Sarabjit Cheema, and Jagjeet Bajwa.

Sucha Soorma is a famous Punjabi folk legend, more than a century old folklore. Born as Sucha Singh, his story deep dives into the incidents which led to upheaval of his character, hence transforming to Sucha Soorma. A story worth watching!

The film's dialogues have been written by Gurpreet Ratol and directed by Amitoj Maan. The film's music will be released on the official handles of Saga Music. The film is all set to release in theatres across the globe on 20th September, 2024.

