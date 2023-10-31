Babu88Sports Marks Its Grand Entry into Nepal’s Sporting Arena!

Babu88Sports is excited to announce its official entry into the Nepal market, marking a key step in its growth strategy. Nepal’s cricket culture and love for competitive sports means the Babu88Sports news portal will likely be highly relevant and a great source for local Nepali readers who wish to keep up to date with all the latest sports news.

” Our venture into the Nepal market is a strategic step towards embracing a community that shares our passion for cricket and all things sports, “said Benjamin Harris, a spokesperson for Babu88Sports. “We are looking forward to forming lasting relationships with the sports community in Nepal”. Babu88Sports will begin offering localised sports news in the Nepali language from the 28th of October, which marks its 1 year from launch.

About Babu88Sports

Babu88Sports stands as a reliable hub for online sports news, aggregating the freshest scoops from the realms of cricket, basketball, football, and beyond. We pride ourselves on delivering extensive coverage on game highlights, player spotlights, match outcomes, and thorough analysis, crafting a mix of compelling content for sports aficionados. Babu88Sports has been a proud sponsor of the Montreal Tigers in the GT20 cricket tournament, as well as Dambulla Aura in the T20 tournament in 2023. Our adept squad of sports journalists is on the ball 24/7, providing real-time updates and meticulous reports across a broad spectrum of sports, ensuring our audience stays ahead of the game. Whether you’re on the hunt for the final tally of the latest football showdown, or seek a post-match dissection of the latest cricket match, Babu88Sports is your go-to destination.

