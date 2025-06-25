Baby Aasmika Undergoes Lifesaving Zolgensma Gene Therapy After Raising INR 8.41 Cr on Impact Guru with Support from 5.29 Lakh Donors

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 25: In a heartening milestone for pediatric care and collective compassion, baby Aasmika Das from West Bengal has successfully undergone Zolgensma gene therapy at a leading hospital in Kolkata.

This medical breakthrough was made possible after her parents raised INR 8.41 crore via the medical crowdfunding platform Impact Guru, with the generous support of 5.29 lakh donors from across India and the world. Aasmika's fundraiser also recorded the highest number of donors ever on a single campaign on Impact Guru.

Aasmika was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder that weakens muscles and impairs vital functions such as breathing, swallowing, and movement.

Her father, Suvongkar Das, expressed heartfelt gratitude, "We will forever be grateful to each of the 5.29 lakh donors who gave our daughter a second chance at life. It's because of your kindness that Aasmika has a fighting chance to grow up, laugh, play, and live the life every child deserves. You've given us the greatest gift a parent could ask for."

SMA Type 1 is caused by a mutation in the SMN1 gene, leading to the deterioration of motor neurons. Left untreated, it is often fatal within the first two years of life. Zolgensma, one of the world's most expensive drugs, offers a one-time gene therapy that replaces the faulty gene with a functional copy, offering the promise of long-term recovery and normalcy.

Piyush Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Impact Guru, commented on the successful outcome, "Aasmika's story is a testament to the power of collective goodwill. At Impact Guru, we're proud to enable a platform where millions can unite to save a single life. The success of this campaign reflects not just the strength of our technology but also the generosity of the human spirit. We remain committed to making advanced healthcare accessible for all."

Impact Guru's crowdfunding platform played a pivotal role in mobilizing donations through micro-contributions, social sharing, and unified calls for help. The campaign received overwhelming public support and went viral, reaching donors from every corner of the country.

Aasmika's successful administration of Zolgensma is not just a medical milestone - it is a testament to what India can achieve when empathy meets innovation.

