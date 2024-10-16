BabyOrgano launches Nutriverse Kesar Haldi Milk Mix for Immunity and Vitality in Kids

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 16: BabyOrgano, India's first dedicated childcare brand, has launched a new milk mix called Nutriverse Kesar Haldi. Infused with time-honored Ayurvedic herbs, this milk powder blesses your little one with enhanced immunity, stronger bones and muscles, better cognitive function, and improved holistic growth.

Redefining the milk mix market, Nutriverse Kesar Haldi is a potent combination of more than 8 powerful Ayurvedic herbs, including Hadjod, Turmeric, Anantmool, Jyotismati, Brahmi, Shankhpushpi, and more. These herbs, with their amazing health benefits, have been used in medicines, foods, and beverages for decades.

Hadjod is trusted for strengthening bones and muscles, turmeric boosts immunity against cold and cough, Brahmi and Shakhpushpi enhance memory power, and Anantmool and Jyotismati nurture overall growth and development. A spoonful of this Haldi / Turmeric Milk Mix daily will ensure your little one participates actively in school activities, sports, or social life with friends and family.

"Our Nutriverse Kesar Haldi Milk Mix is an all-in-one product that blends Ayurveda's trusted herbs into your kid's lifestyle," said BabyOrgano's R&D chief, Dr. Urvi Ashani. She added, "The specially crafted formulation ensures your kids get the benefits of turmeric and other herbs in a taste they couldn't resist.".

Today, the market is booming with health mix powders for kids, laden with processed sugar that is not good for health. BabyOrgano, however, vows to use only natural ingredients in its products. Keeping this at heart, the brand has created the best turmeric powder for milk enriched with herbal goodness.

Nutriverse Kesar Haldi has four natural sweeteners - Jaggery, Dates, Honey, and Mishri - that offer a delectable taste and nutritional value to the milk mix. Jaggery and dates provide essential minerals like iron to help maintain energy levels. At the same time, honey and mishri add a mild sweetness that kids love.

Moreover, the Kesar flavour adds richness to this best turmeric powder for milk from BabyOrgano. This Haldi Milk Mix is a game-changer that turns a regular glass of turmeric milk into a healthy, flavourful drink in seconds.

BabyOrgano is a trusted Ayurvedic brand specializing in creating childcare and wellness products. The Founder, Mrs. Riddhi Sharma, is a mompreneur who believes in blending Ayurveda's best secrets into kids' lifestyles to give them a healthy present and healthier future. Her vision inspires BabyOrgano's diverse collection, including immunity boosters, oral care, hair care, bath care, and holistic wellness.

With Nutriverse Kesar Haldi Milk Mix, BabyOrgano has gifted parents a flavorful solution to keep their kids healthy and active. The haldi doodh powder's powerful herbal combination will immune your kids from within, ensuring their safety from common health issues. BabyOrgano Nutriverse Kesar Haldi Milk Mix is available online for quick delivery to your doorsteps.

Give your child the gift of better health with the power of haldi and the taste of kesar today.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor