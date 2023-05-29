Baccarose extends its fragrance expertise to develop, distribute and market a scintillating range of sunburn deodorants

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Baccarose, a leading distributor of Luxury Beauty brands in India, aspired to widen its horizon by leveraging their expertise to partner with the lead entertainment brand, Sunburn, connecting with the youth to create its very own portfolio of licensee brands.

Sunburn is a millennial facing multi-media engagement platform and India's biggest live media asset. It is a platform that is influencing youth across geographies across online offline platform offering world class talent.

Sunburn deodorants target today's millennials and Gen Z audience, who live for friends, music and fun times together and aims at connecting them by extending the flame of music in a Deo lineup.

Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt Ltd, says, "The objective of developing a portfolio of Licensee brands is to extend the same experiences of the luxury segment & make available a mass category of products that cater to a wider audience. With Sunburn deodorants, we aim to target primarily the young, adventurous, urban thinking, trend setters of India."

These products have gone through extensive research and development, crafted basis consumer insights with a planned go-to-market strategy. Baccarose would leverage its comprehensive spread of distribution across modern trade, general trade and ecom portals to make this range available to the millennials this summer.

Karan Singh, Sunburn Festival Global CEO states, "As a leading lifestyle and youth engagement brand Sunburn is pleased to partner with Baccarose to introduce Sunburn Deodorants. The 3 male variants and 2 female fragrances are named after popular music genres to offer music aficionados a truly holistic brand experience. Super excited to unveil the products to the market real soon and bring a slice of Sunburn to our fans."

"Baccarose announces the launch of Sunburn Deodorants and helps expand the brand to an electrifying range of deodorants under its first of many Licensee brands - Sunburn deodorants. The range of distinct fragrance families, with 3 male lines - Solaria, Octavia & Electron and 2 female lines - Melody & Groove. The quirky names depict the key features of Sunburn being Music, Light, Sound & most of all an upbeat fun and free spirit," says Villoo Daji, Sr. Vice President, Group Marketing, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.

THE PACKAGING -

In the spirit of Sunburn, the packaging for the deodorants has been strategically designed in vibrant colours. incorporating the signature disco ball logo of Sunburn.

The male deodorants Solaria, Octavia & Electron, have a strong & solid single background colour featuring the disco ball logo along with a flash of light.

The female deodorants, Melody & Groove carry a gradient effect pastel yet popping background colour featuring the disco ball logo.

THE FRAGRANCE -

WOMEN'S -

GROOVE -

A vibrant burst of citrus, Groove is a bright, feminine fragrance from Sunburn that'll remind one of sundowners, mojitos and nights spent under the stars. Fresh and fun AF, this deodorant is a perfect pick-me-up for days, or nights when one wants to create memories with your BFFs. A citrus squad of bergamot lemon, mandarin & tea harmoniously vibes with a floral bouquet of rose, jasmine and lavender to create a delicious, addictive deodorant.

MELODY -

Melody is the Floral, Aquatic fragrance from Sunburn that hits all the right notes. Delicious fruity top notes of melon, pineapple, lemon, quince, calone & blackcurrant open to reveal exquisite floral heart notes of lotus, lily, jasmine, honey, lily of the valley, hawthorn & rose. A base of musk, sandalwood & vanilla balance the melody of fruity & floral notes. This deodorant is perfect for days when one wants to channel that main character energy.

MEN'S -

OCTAVIA -

Octavia is the new men's deodorant from Sunburn. With its balanced spicy yet herbaceous-sweet notes, this deo is perfect for the guy who works hard and parties even harder. Warm cinnamon bark and Egyptian geranium meet aromatic notes of cypress oil, Tunisian rosemary & lavender. Leathery base notes of ciste abs & vetiver concentrate ensure one creates a powerful, sophisticated statement.

ELECTRON -

Electron, the newest launch from Sunburn is sure to charge one up. Experience a burst of energy with fresh top notes of bergamot, lemon, grapefruit and blackcurrant that are anchored by spiced middle notes of ginger, Aromatic, green tea, dry amber that. Masculine base notes of patchouli, moss, leathery and musk will ensure one is smelling great no matter when the party winds down.

SOLARIS -

Ready to be the life of the party? This refreshing deodorant has top notes of bergamot, cassia and tangerine that are balanced with heart notes of rose and pepper that'll help one make an unforgettable statement. Base notes of sandalwood and patchouli ensure one will be smelling fantastic till the after party.

Sunburn, a Percept Intellectual Property, is Asia's Premiere Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Festival, and is ranked amongst the world's biggest music festivals. Started in 2007 as a 3 day music festival in Goa, Sunburn has grown to become an aspirational lifestyle brand boasting an eclectic mix of music, entertainment, experiences and celebration that has seeded music tourism in India. Over the past decade, Sunburn has brought together renowned International and Indian artists to entertain hundreds of thousands of dance music lovers across the country and overseas, and positioned India as a prime dance festival destination to the world.

The Sunburn Festival, Sunburn Reload, Sunburn Arena and Sunburn Campus formats have enabled a wide geographical and demographic reach pan India and abroad. Sunburn has the distinction of having brought down to India the world's top 10 DJs, including Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Avicii, Hardwell, Deadmau5, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Afrojack, Above & Beyond, The Chainsmokers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Marshmello, Paul Van Dyk, Skazi, Pete Tong, Dash Berlin, and Nicky Romero. Sunburn has also made its successful debut overseas across Colombo, Sri Lanka; Khatmandu, Nepal; Dubai; Muscat; and Melbourne, Australia, thereby creating history to become the first successful indigenous Music IP to cross international shores. Sunburn is ranked as big as Tomorrowland and Ultra Miami festival as per the IMS APAC Business Report 2014, and has won numerous awards and accolades around the globe including the WOW Awards, BW Applause Awards and Palm Expo Awards.

Sunburn is a Percept Intellectual Property. With a team of over 200 people and 28 offices across India and the Middle East, Percept is at an enviable leadership position in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain.

IN 1984, Hemansu Kotecha founded Baccarose & set up its business in India with a manufacturing plant at Kandla Free Trade Zone in Western India to produce fragrances and cosmetics, in collaboration with L'Oreal for Lancome & Guy Laroche.

Baccarose soon became a key partner for Lancome in realizing an ambitious market strategy for the then emerging Russian market. Combining the experience of working closely with Lancome, and an intimate understanding of the latent demand and enormous potential for international brands and organized retail in India, Baccarose soon began making inroads into the burgeoning Indian retail industry.

With an unparalleled understanding of local customer preferences and a prized operational nous, Baccarose today is a leader in the retail and distribution of international luxury beauty brands in India.

The core mission & vision of the company is to be the leading authority in the Indian luxury Beauty market and undisputed partner-of-choice for leading international brands. To build the Luxury Beauty business in India, establish our partner luxury brands as preferred choices for consumers/retailers and bring an international shopping experience to consumers in India.

PRICE -

Female Deos - Melody & Groove - 125 ml - Rs. 249

Male Deos - Solaris, Electron & Octavia - 150 ml - Rs. 299

AVAILABILITY -

Leading Department Stores across India -

Lifestyle

Pantaloons

Health & Glow

Centro

Leading e-commerce platforms across India -

Myntra

Nykaa

Tata Cliq Mall

Amazon

Flipkart

Ajio

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor