Bachpan Play School Unveils SPROUT: India's First Curriculum Aligned with NEP 2020

New Delhi [India], November 12: Bachpan Play School, a leading name in early childhood education, has unveiled India's first curriculum aligned fully with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) 2022. Launched in over 1200 branches nationwide, SPROUT stands as the market's strongest preschool curriculum at present, which is developed after 35,000 hours of extensive research, setting a new benchmark in the early education sector.

Over the past two decades, Bachpan Play School has been synonymous with quality preschool education, building a legacy of holistic growth and development for young learners. With SPROUT, Bachpan aims to address an existing gap in India's early childhood education (ECE) system by offering a curriculum that blends foundational education with experiential learning and parental involvement, as envisioned in the NEP 2020. The inclusion of "Panchakosha Vikas" further reinforces Bachpan's dedication to nurturing children across all dimensions, covering physical, emotional, intellectual, social, and spiritual growth.

Ajay Gupta, Founder and CEO of Bachpan Play School, said, "For years, the need for project-based learning (PBL) and an approach that nurtures multiple intelligences has been recognized but scarcely implemented. SPROUT embodies a step towards a transformative educational experience that will impact students, parents, and teachers alike."

SPROUT's distinctiveness primarily lies in its 7-layer support system, a comprehensive framework developed with insights from leading child psychologists and educators globally. This system is designed not only to elevate children's learning experiences but also to support parents and teachers with essential resources.

Key elements of SPROUT include advanced tech-learning tools such as Speaking Books and Speaking Pen (collectively acting as a 24/7 personal tutor for children to provide them with the freedom to learn anytime, anywhere), Smart Classes (that utilize interactive animations and visuals to facilitate fun learning), Robotime (that gives children a head start by introducing them with the basics of STEM education), and the Bachpan 360° Support App (providing children with e-books, worksheets, and 500+ hours of educational digital content for daily home-based learning, alongside numerous features for parents to stay actively involved).

Emphasizing activity-based learning, SPROUT further incorporates an array of hands-on DIY activities designed to spark children's curiosity and facilitate project-based learning. Widely recognized as SILK (SPROUT Integrated Learning Kit), these activities encourage family involvement in children's all-round development, ensuring that education is a shared journey. Additionally, the curriculum integrates Montessori tools, Concept Rooms, and age-appropriate competitions to promote tactile, sensory-rich, and experiential learning experiences for student engagement.

To support teachers in making learning engaging, SPROUT also supplies a range of materials from lesson plans to concept rooms and character masks, ensuring diverse, stimulating classroom interactions.

Aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF-FS 2022, SPROUT emphasizes the cognitive, socio-emotional, physical, and linguistic growth of children during their formative years, when nearly 90% of brain development takes place. Its "Panchakosha Vikas" approach aims to instill a lifelong love for learning in them, encouraging parents to be active partners in their children's educational journey and empowering educators with essential resources.

