Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as India's richest man

Gautam Adani Chairperson of the Adani Group of companies has overtaken Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index (BBI), to become India's and Asia's richest man. With a net worth of $97.6 billion, the Adani Group founder is now the world's 12th richest person and the richest Indian and Asian on the list.

He has gained $7.67 billion from the last list position and amassed $13.3 billion year-to-date (YTD).RIL's Ambani is now India and Asia's second richest man at the 13th spot with a wealth of $97 billion. He has gained $764 million since the last change and added $665 million to his wealth YTD.Rounding up the other Indians in the BBI Top 50 are Shapoor Mistry with $34.6 billion at 38, and Shiv Nadar with $33 billion at the 45th spot.