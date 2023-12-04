Backstage Pass Institute Leads the Way in Game Development at India Game Developer Conference 2023

India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4: The 15th India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), held in Hyderabad, not only celebrated game development but also highlighted the pivotal role of educational institutions in shaping future talent. Among them, the Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology (BSP) stood out, proving once again why it's considered a leading light in India's gaming education sector.

Established in 2010 by Surya Prakash, BSP has consistently pushed the boundaries of gaming education. Starting with less than ten students, the institute has now evolved into a vibrant hub, hosting over 900 students and alumni. Its unique approach, blending theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical experience, has made it a preferred destination for budding game developers. "We are proud of the educational milestones we have achieved, but the real reward is seeing our students excel at prestigious platforms like the IGDC," said Surya Prakash, reflecting on BSP's impact.

BSP offers a comprehensive array of courses tailored to the evolving needs of the gaming industry. These include the M.SC in Game Technology, B.SC (HONS) in Computer Science and Game Development, B.A (HONS) in Game Art & Design, and B.A (Hons) in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. Each program is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the competitive world of game development.

At the IGDC 2023, the spotlight was on Backstage Pass's own Abhishek Singh, who earned the 'Student Game of the Year' award for his innovative game, 'Laser Tanks'. This award marks a significant achievement for Indian game developers on the international stage. Abhishek's journey began early in his school years with an interest in programming and web design. His first game, "Cuber," launched on itch.io, received a warm reception, encouraging him to pursue a career in game development.

Enrolling in BSP to further his education, Abhishek refined his skills and conceptualized "Laser Tanks," an action RPG that captivated players with its intense combat scenarios. Released on the Google Play Store on April 14, 2023, the game has been well-received, earning a 4.2 rating and is expected to expand to Steam soon.

In his victory speech, Abhishek expressed deep gratitude to BSP, stating, "I am incredibly grateful for the guidance and support from my professors at BSP. This award is not just a personal achievement, but a milestone for the entire team that worked on Laser Tanks."

The success of students like Abhishek Singh at IGDC 2023 is a testament to the quality of education and training provided by institutions like Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology. For more information about BSP and its programs, visit www.backstagepass.co.in/ or contact +91 8008002794/95.

