Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology Honoured with the Emerging Leader Award at the EduSpark Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], August 19: Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology, the renowned institution dedicated to nurturing aspiring game designers and developers, has been awarded the prestigious Emerging Leader Award at the EduSpark Awards 2023. This recognition highlights the college's exceptional leadership qualities, innovative curriculum, and the outstanding talent of its students.

The EduSpark Awards, an esteemed annual event that celebrates excellence and innovation in the education sector, has established itself as a benchmark for recognizing institutions that strive for excellence in various fields. The Emerging Leader Award is presented to an educational institute that demonstrates exceptional potential and growth, setting new benchmarks in education and training.

Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology has consistently been at the forefront of providing comprehensive and industry-relevant education to aspiring game designers and developers. With a vision to bridge the gap between academia and the gaming industry, the college has established itself as a leader in the field, producing skilled professionals who contribute to the growth and success of the gaming ecosystem.

Commenting on the recognition, Surya Prakash, Founder and CEO of Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology, expressed his elation, stating, "Winning the Emerging Leader Award at the EduSpark Awards 2023 is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our faculty, staff, and students. It showcases our dedication to providing an exceptional learning environment that nurtures talent, fosters creativity, and equips our students with the skills needed to excel in the competitive gaming industry."

The innovative curriculum at Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology sets it apart from other institutions. By incorporating the latest trends and technologies, students gain hands-on experience and acquire practical skills necessary for the dynamic world of game development. The gaming college's emphasis on industry collaborations and internships ensures that students receive exposure to real-world challenges and opportunities.

Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology boasts a faculty of experienced professionals who bring their industry expertise to the classroom, providing students with invaluable insights and guidance. Moreover, the college's strong alumni network creates a supportive ecosystem for students, offering mentorship and networking opportunities.

"We are dedicated to continuously evolving our curriculum to meet the demands of the ever-changing gaming industry," added Surya. "Our focus on innovation, creativity, and hands-on learning enables our students to become successful game designers and developers, ready to make a mark in the industry."

The Emerging Leader Award at the EduSpark Awards 2023 is a testament to Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology's commitment to excellence in education and the remarkable achievements of its students. The college's exceptional leadership qualities, advanced curriculum, and talented student community have firmly established it as the premier destination for aspiring game designers and developers.

