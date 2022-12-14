Bada Brand: The Comprehensive Branding Application which Assists MSMEs to Go Digital

New Delhi, December 14: Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) together constitute around 50% of the total world GDP. Despite being a significant contributor to the economy, MSMEs tend to face challenges in branding and marketing. The Bada Brand platform and mobile application provide marketing and branding solutions to MSMEs at an economical price range without compromising on quality. At the Bada Brand platform, MSMEs can avail of effective branding solutions to develop their small-scale businesses into successful solid brands.

Bada Brand is a one-stop branding and marketing solution platform conceived and created by Smallcoin Business Solution Pvt. Ltd. This digital platform is available as an independent online platform and a convenient mobile application. With more than 10,000 downloads and a solid 4.4-star review on Google Play Store, the Bada Brand application is undoubtedly the frontrunner of the section. It provides tools like AI Post Builder, Post Scheduler, Quotation Generation Tool, Daily Ledger, etc., and services like social media marketing, business branding, logo designing, consultation with experts, collaboration with established business owners, and many more.

The creators of Bada Brand understand that it is essential to have robust brand strategies and a significant online presence for businesses to flourish. Thus, they have equipped their official platform with more than 10,000 pre-made templates that are customizable and easy to make use of for creating highly competitive business pages. These social media marketing templates provide unlimited options for customers regarding color, designs, styles, and many more.

With the aid of Bada Brand, business owners can now create marketing posts specifically for various popular social media applications and messaging applications like WhatsApp. The multiple layouts available on the platform provide the option to customize the posts and pages between portrait layout, square layout, etc., to suit the priorities of the various social media platforms. Business owners can even use the Bada Brand platform to create business cards, festival posts, catalogs, and many more.

The advanced AI post-builder tool on the platform is a boon to budding business owners who are still developing an understanding of branding strategies and brand design. The AI post builder provides complete AI assistance in developing high-yielding and eye-catching business pages and marketing posts. The platform further offers a handful of services, such as auto-generated frames, collage maker, etc., and the unlimited download option for posts makes them the most affordable and considerate brand promoters in the digital world.

Despite offering all the services mentioned above in the branding and marketing of small-scale and medium-sized businesses, the Bada Brand focuses on further assisting the business owners and, thus, has introduced its latest initiative to create high-quality product images for high-yielding marketing. This service incorporates the platform’s popular Digital Web Card tool, a compelling blend of digital and website business cards. It ensures that the business owner is provided with an impressive online presence in just a matter of seconds.

The AI-enabled branding and marketing solution derivation, a committed customer support team that functions 24×7, the low prices to go digital, and immense customization possibilities have made Bada Brand one of the most successful and sought-after platforms for MSMEs’ branding needs.

In the current business world, where cut-throat competition is a norm and an essentiality to move further, Bada Brand is extending its helping hands to struggling business owners and giving them a much-deserving second chance in uplifting their businesses, that too at the lowest possible cost. Bada Brand cherishes and works for the dream of having a global business ecosystem where even small and medium-sized enterprises bloom and thrive with the whole spirit.

