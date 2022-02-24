BAE Systems to Showcase Defence Capabilities and Technology Solutions at DefExpo 2022

Global defence, aerospace and security company, BAE Systems, will showcase a range of capabilities and technology solutions - including the Make-in-India gun system - at the 12th edition of DefExpo which runs from March 10-14. At the show in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, BAE Systems will promote its partnerships with local industry and its drive to support indigenous defence production. The Company will demonstrate how its products and services are providing competitive edge to Indian customers and strengthening national security in India. Ravi Nirgudkar, BAE Systems' Managing Director India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka said: "India is a key strategic market for us - as demonstrated during the Carrier Strike Group naval visit last year - and we look forward to building upon that at DefExpo. "As a founding partner of defence manufacturing in India, BAE Systems is committed to supporting India in its modernisation journey. Our presence at the Show will reflect our commitment to India and demonstrate our intent to secure India's national security with battle-proven defence capabilities." Highlighting the growing scale of BAE Systems' in-country collaboration and its commitment to Make-in-India, the model will be a key part of the Company's exhibit at DefExpo. Under an agreement between the U.S. and Indian governments, the 155mm M777A2 ULH systems are being assembled, integrated, and tested in India by Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd. (MDSL), as part of the Make in India programme. The capability is in service with the Regiment of Artillery and to date, BAE Systems has produced and delivered more than 100 guns to the Indian Army. Additionally, on display will be the , a highly cost-effective solution that turns a standard unguided 2.75-inch (70 millimetre) rocket into a precision laser-guided munition, giving warfighters a surgical strike capability. Making its debut in India and at DefExpo, is an ultra-light weight, solar-electric High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) platform. This next-gen technological system is designed to provide a persistent, stable platform for monitoring, surveillance, communications and security applications. Another highlight at the BAE Systems stand will be the offering space and weight advantages paired with the latest digital display technology, revolutionary waveguide optics and highly reliable electronics. BAE Systems' maritime capabilities at DefExpo will be showcased through - and , which provides high survivability and tactical freedom at all levels of conflict and are equipped with agile, flexible weapon systems that enable a lightning-quick response. Also, featured at the show will be models of and designed to provide strategic mobility, high survivability and protection in any terrain or tactical environment.

