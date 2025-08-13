Bag2Bag's New Brand Push Invites India to 'Hotel Ho Lena, Bag2Bag Kar Lena'

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: Bag2Bag, India's all-in-one hotel booking platform, has launched a nationwide digital campaign titled #HotelHoLenaBag2BagKarLena. The campaign aims to position Bag2Bag as the go-to choice for hotel bookings across India.

Designed to reflect the evolving needs of modern Indian travellers, the campaign highlights Bag2Bag's unique value proposition: the ability to book premium hotels, villas, homestays, and serviced apartments by the hour, night, week, or month.

"The way India travels is changing. People want flexibility, spontaneity, and more control over their time and money," said Alok Mishra, Founder & CEO, Bag2Bag. "With this campaign, we're speaking directly to those needs. Whether it's a short stay between meetings or a long-term workcation, the answer is simple - hotel ho lena? Bag2Bag kar lena."

The campaign rollout began with a teaser video launched across Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Following the teaser, Bag2Bag will release a campaign announcement video, officially launching the initiative and introducing its first weekly giveaway. Participants can win a free 2-night stay by engaging with campaign content - liking, sharing, tagging friends, and using the hashtag #HotelHoLenaBag2BagKarLena.

As the campaign progresses, Bag2Bag will release a series of feature-led videos spotlighting the platform's core USPs:

* Hourly and short-term bookings

* Long stays for work, travel, or relocation

* Access to a wide range of stay types across cities and leisure destinations

The brand will also run monthly giveaways, with one winner each month receiving a free 3-night stay at a location of their choice - from leisure escapes (like Goa, Coorg, and Manali) to religious destinations (like Varanasi or Rishikesh.)

With its mix of entertainment, user engagement, and value-driven messaging, #HotelHoLenaBag2BagKarLena is set to become one of the most distinctive hotel booking campaigns in India's digital space this year.

To follow the campaign or participate in the giveaways, visit here.

About Bag2Bag

Bag2Bag is India's first platform that offers truly customizable hotel booking experiences, allowing users to book hotels, villas, serviced apartments, and homestays for durations ranging from an hour to a month or more. With a growing presence across major Indian cities and destinations, Bag2Bag is setting new standards in convenience, affordability, and flexibility in the stay space.

For media queries, please contact:

care@bag2bag.in

+91-9335505099

