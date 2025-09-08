Bagheera Heritage awarded the Times Hospitality Icons for The Luxury Farmstay in Jaipur, Expands Vision for Luxury Farmstays Across India

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 8: In a landmark achievement, Bagheera Heritage, a five-bedroom luxury heritage haveli nestled amidst the tranquil avenues of Jagatpura, Jaipur, has been awarded the coveted Times Hospitality Icons Award for The Luxury Farmstay in Jaipur. This distinction, conferred by the Times of India, shines a spotlight on Bagheera's journey from a historic stud farm built in the early 1900s to a haven of heritage hospitality and nature-inspired luxury.

A Heritage of Distinction

Spread across 1.5 acres, Bagheera Heritage stands as a testament to authentic Rajasthani charm, architectural grandeur, and immersive guest experiences. The estate's meticulously curated spaces include a private lawn, a treehouse, a sparkling swimming pool, working stables, a paddock, and an outdoor fireplace-all framed by lush greenery and seasonal blossoms. Every corner of Bagheera Heritage reflects its rich legacy and the family's dedication to preserving its unique spirit.

The haveli's rooms are designed as opulent sanctuaries, each featuring refined Rajasthani decor, plush furnishings, and state-of-the-art amenities to cater to discerning guests. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the vibrant estate and the majestic Aravalli foothills beyond, ensuring each stay is as rejuvenating as it is memorable.

Experiential Luxury

At Bagheera Heritage, luxury means more than indulgence-it's an invitation to connect with nature and tradition. Guests are welcomed not just by the elegant interiors, but also by four magnificent horses that roam the property, reflecting the haveli's origins as a stud farm. Horse riding experiences allow families and solo travelers to forge a bond with their surroundings while two affable canine companions make every visit warm and personal.

Nature lovers can wander tranquil farm walks, delight in the estate's diverse flora and fauna, and witness the seasonal arrival of migratory birds whose music fills the air. Personalized experiences-birdwatching, outdoor dining by the fireplace, and curated wellness afternoons-set Bagheera apart as a destination for relaxation and cultural immersion.

Heartfelt Hospitality

The Times Hospitality Icons recognition is not merely a trophy but a validation of Bagheera Heritage's ethos: impeccable service rooted in tradition and a passion for delighting guests. Swaraj Singhi and Akshay Singhi, co-founders and brothers, have poured their vision, expertise, and innate warmth into every detail of Bagheera. Their commitment, supported by an extraordinary team, ensures that every guest feels like part of the Bagheera family.

"Our team's devotion and the trust of our guests have made this milestone possible," said Swaraj Singhi. "The Times Hospitality Icons accolade belongs to every member of the Bagheera family who brings their heart and creativity to making our estate one of Jaipur's most cherished addresses."

A Vision for Growth

Buoyed by this success, Bagheera Heritage is preparing for its next chapter: the opening of new luxury farmstay properties in Ranthambore and Pushkar, expected next month. Each location will bring Bagheera's signature blend of heritage, nature, and personalized hospitality to new travelers and communities across Rajasthan-and soon, India.

The Singhi brothers' ambition is to cultivate a collection of experiential retreats that draw guests into the authentic spirit of their surroundings. With expansion plans actively underway, Bagheera is seeking collaborative opportunities with property owners and local partners that share this vision.

The Spirit of Jaipur and Beyond

Bagheera Heritage is perfectly placed for travelers eager to discover Jaipur's historic forts, bustling markets, and vibrant festivals while enjoying easy accessibility by road, rail, and air. Sanganer Airport is a 20-minute drive away and Jaipur Junction Railway Station is nearby, making Bagheera a preferred escape for both national and international guests.

Celebrate With them

Bagheera Heritage invites guests, partners, and supporters to join in celebrating this award and its continued journey of growth. Discover more about the estate, future openings, and new experiences at thebagheeraheritage.com and on Instagram, where the #BagheeraHeritage story comes to life with vivid scenes, updates, and guest testimonials.

Closing

Discover why Bagheera Heritage is redefining luxury farmstays in India-with each visit, become part of a legacy that honors tradition, embraces nature, and celebrates the warmth of family. The story is only just beginning.

Call them to book - 06294812008

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor