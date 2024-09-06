Bahrain EDB Announces Multi-City Visit to India to Highlight Key Investment Opportunities in the Kingdom of Bahrain

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), the island nation's investment promotion agency, is set to kick off a multi-city tour across India from 9th to 14th September 2024. The delegation led by H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, along with other senior members of Bahrain EDB, will include a series of select events and meetings to showcase value-adding opportunities across priority sectors, namely manufacturing, information and communication technology (ICT), to targeted investors.

Designed to strengthen economic and trade ties with India and promote high-impact investment opportunities in Bahrain. The delegation will visit Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, reinforcing Bahrain's commitment towards maintaining a favourable and innovative investment ecosystem and enabling Indian businesses to expand in Bahrain and beyond.

H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, said, "Bahrain's strategic location in the heart of the Gulf and its proximity to India, coupled with our progressive policies and welcoming business environment, makes it an ideal hub for Indian enterprises looking at expanding their global footprint. With a robust pipeline of projects and strong interest from Indian investors, we are eager to showcase the wealth of investment opportunities Bahrain offers. This visit is a testament to our commitment to deepen bilateral ties and form strategic partnerships that will drive mutual growth and prosperity for both Bahrain and India."

According to Bahrain's Ministry of Industry & Commerce, there are close to 10,900 Indian companies and Indian joint ventures registered in Bahrain as of 2023 (including their branches), which witnessed a growth of 62% since 2019. India is also Bahrain's sixth-top investing country, with Indian FDI stocks growing by 36.6% between 2019 and 2023, adding an average of USD 102 million each year and inward FDI stocks from India reaching USD 1.52 billion in 2023, accounting for around 4% of Bahrain's total FDI stock.

Many prominent Indian companies, including Tech Mahindra, Chemco, Electro Steel, Parle Biscuits, JBF Industries, Ultra Tech Cement, ICICI Bank, SBI Bank, and Kim's Health, have established operations in Bahrain, benefiting from its unmatched value proposition that enables business to expand across the GCC market and the wider MENA region.

Bahrain EDB has several offices in strategic locations around the world including Mumbai, to promote Bahrain as a destination for investment. Supported by its headquarters in Bahrain, the Mumbai office serves as on-the-ground location to provide businesses in India with market intelligence, guidance and connecting them with the relevant decision-makers for various processes.

Bahrain remains committed to fostering a supportive ecosystem for investors, with forward looking policies aimed at simplifying business operations, offering unique competitive advantages leading to success stories with local roots and global impact. These factors, combined with a highly skilled, bi-lingual, and diverse talent pool, advanced infrastructure, and strategic location, continue to cement Bahrain as an attractive destination for global investors around the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor