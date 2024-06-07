Baid Finserv FY24 EBITDA up 30 per cent, Margin Rises 534 BPS

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Baid Finserv Limited, (BSE - 511724, NSE - BAIDFIN), is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the vehicle and MSME loan verticals has announced its audited Financial Results for the Q4 and FY24.

Key Financial Highlights (Standalone)

FY24:

Total Income of Rs 66.36 Cr

EBITDA of Rs 41.62 Cr

EBITDA Margin of 62.72%

Net Profit of Rs 12.92 Cr

Net Profit Margin of 19.47%

EPS of Rs 1.08

Key Highlights For FY24

The company expanded its branch network to 45, adding a new branch in Jabalpur, Sagar in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Deodhar in state of Gujarat.

Total active customers in FY24 reached 6,894.

Total AUM in FY24 was Rs 367.99 Cr, a 22.31% increase from the previous year.

In FY24, vehicle loans contributed 19.50% and MSME loans 80.50% to the total AUM.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share for FY24 subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing the Annual General Meeting.

Commenting on recent update, Mr. Aman Baid Whole Time Director, Baid Finserv Limited said, "We are pleased to report a commendable growth trajectory for the company, with significant improvements in EBITDA and EBITDA margin in FY24, underscoring our sustained operational efficiency and profitability. Our financial results reflect this positive momentum, driven by strategic branch expansions, increased active customers, and a robust increase in AUM.

Furthermore, we are focused on adopting new technologies and intelligent risk management tools to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. These strategic initiatives are designed to drive sustainable growth and value creation for all our stakeholders.

As we achieve strong annual growth in AUM, our target is to significantly increase our assets over the next few years. To support this trajectory, we plan to open several new branches in Maharashtra by Q2 FY25, aligning with our goal of operating over 75 branches across various states by FY25.

Looking ahead, we are committed to seizing growth opportunities and delivering sustainable value for our stakeholders. To capitalize on these opportunities, we will continue to implement our strategic plans and expand our capacities in a phased manner, fostering higher growth for the company in the coming years."

