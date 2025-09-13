Bairabi-Sairang rail link connects Mizoram's capital to Indian Railways network for first time: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 13 Lauding the key development initiatives inaugurated by Prime Minister Narender Modi on Saturday during his visit to Mizoram and Manipur, BJP President JP Nadda congratulated Mizoram on joining India’s railway map.

Taking it to X, he said, “PM Modi inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang rail link, a project that connects Mizoram's capital to the Indian Railways network for the first time. This, along with other development initiatives worth Rs 9,000 crore, opens a new chapter of progress for the state.

He further said that “Crossing difficult hilly terrain, this project will give the people of Mizoram safer, faster and more affordable travel. It will also ensure a smooth supply of food, fertilisers and other daily needs.”

“I extend my heartiest gratitude to PM Modi ji for his dedication to connecting every corner of India.

Once considered a distant terrain, the northeast region is now being threaded together with ambitious railway projects -- signalling not just connectivity, but a new era of commerce, mobility, and integration for India’s northeastern frontier, according to the government on Saturday.

Among them is Mizoram’s 51 km Bairabi-Sairang railway line, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, a milestone that has finally put Aizawl on India’s railway map. “Once dependent on a handful of isolated stations, the region now stands at the cusp of a railway renaissance.

Since 2014, railway allocations to the region have multiplied five times, touching Rs 62,477 crore.

Of this, Rs 10,440 crore has been set aside for the current fiscal year. With projects worth Rs 77,000 crore underway, the region is seeing the largest wave of rail investment in its history,” the government said.

In Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and beyond, long-delayed projects are finally linking capitals to the national grid.

In Tripura, the railway line has reached the borders, Meghalaya has seen its first railway station, while Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Assam push forward with new lines, electrification, and doubling works.

Each state’s journey shows how railways are shaping the Northeast.

The 51-km Bairabi-Sairang line, built at a cost of over Rs 8,070 crore, has finally brought Aizawl’s grand debut onto the railway tracks.

The state also witnessed the flagging off of three new train services, the Sairang -Delhi Rajdhani Express, the Sairang-Guwahati Express and the Sairang-Kolkata Express.

