Bajaj Allianz Strengthens its Presence in Maharashtra by Opening a New Customer-Centric Office in Wardha

Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of the leading private general insurers in India, today has announced the inauguration of its new office in Wardha, Maharashtra. As a company with a legacy of contributing to the transformative development of Wardha, this strategic expansion commits to bridging the insurance gap and offering financial protection and security to the citizens of Wardha.

Through the strong commitment to Gandhian principles and their efforts in making a difference in the lives of the citizens of Wardha, the Bajaj family's contributions have always been at the forefront. Bajaj Family has contributed to numerous initiatives in Wardha including the Kamalnayan Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, the Bajaj Science Center and Institute of Technology for education, Sevagram for social change, Gitai Mandir as well as Laxmi Narain Mandir for cultural significance. These initiatives reflect their dedication to rural empowerment and sustainable development.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has a significant presence in Maharashtra and has further broadened its footprint in the state. Growing at a faster pace in Vidarbha and apart from its well-established office in Nagpur, the company has established offices in Amravati, Akola, and Buldhana. With its continued commitment to financially protect the citizens of the region, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has opened its new office in Wardha. Wardha stands as a symbol of India's freedom movement. Bajaj Allianz through its insurance solutions and services, will aim to empower the citizens of Wardha to liberate them from financial concerns and embark on a journey towards true financial freedom.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new office, Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, "Wardha has always been a significant place for the Bajaj group, embodying a rich heritage of social, political, and economic influences. The establishment of our new office here represents our deeper pledge to the prosperity and advancement of Wardha and our commitment to the citizens of the Vidarbha region. We already have a significant presence in Maharashtra and with our new office, we will offer accessible and comprehensive insurance solutions to empower the citizens of the region with financial security, thus making their lives worry-free.

Our goal is to meet the different insurance needs of the citizens and, in a way, continue the Bajaj legacy of contributing to the progress and prosperity of Wardha and its citizens. With this initiative, we aim to blend our legacy with cutting-edge solutions, guided by Gandhian values, to cement Wardha's position as a bastion of enduring social transformation.''

It is the endeavour of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to reach every household in the country by opening offices nationwide. It is their goal to make sure insurance is available in every district across the nation so as to aspire towards the larger goal of "Insurance for All by 2047". The newly opened office will offer a broad range of insurance products across all lines of business and all customer touchpoints. Along with this, the Bajaj Allianz team will engage in educating customers, guiding them towards the most suitable products that align with their specific needs, and ensuring they opt for sufficient insurance coverage. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance remains committed to making its products and services accessible throughout the nation. By focusing on digitalization, personalized offerings, and community engagement, and by leveraging its extensive distribution channels, the company is dedicated to serving its customers effectively.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance stands as India's premier private general insurance company. It is a collaborative effort between Bajaj Finserv Limited, India's most diversified non-bank financial institution, and Allianz SE, the world's leading insurer and largest asset manager. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance provides a wide range of general insurance products, including motor insurance, home insurance, and health insurance, along with distinctive insurance offerings like coverage for pet insurance, weddings, events, cybersecurity, and the film industry. The company commenced its operations in 2001 and has consistently expanded its reach to be in close proximity to its customers. Presently, it maintains a presence in nearly 1,500 towns and cities across India. Notably, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance holds the issuer rating of [ICRA]AAA from ICRA Limited, signifying the highest level of assurance regarding the punctual fulfillment of financial commitments.

