Bajaj Auto clocks 19.4 pc rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 1,988 crore

Mumbai, July 16 Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday announced a net profit of Rs 1,988 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year (2024-25), marking a 19.4 per cent increase over the corresponding figures of Rs 1,665 crore reported for the same period of the previous year.

The two-wheeler giant’s revenue during the quarter jumped 16 per cent to Rs 11,932 crore compared to the same period of 2023-24 on the back of robust vehicle sales and record spares revenue.

“Domestic business maintained its momentum and resilience, registering its ninth successive quarter of double-digit growth on sustained broad-based growth across the motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and electric scooters portfolio,” the company said in a press statement.

The exports of the Pune-based company, which had slowed in the previous year, bounced back in the African markets which drove up the sales volumes.

