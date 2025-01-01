Bajaj auto domestic sales slumped in December, offset by rise in exports

New Delhi [India], January 1 : In December 2024, Bajaj Auto's total sales (including two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) stood at 3,23,125 units, marginally lower by 1 per cent compared to 3,26,806 units in December 2023. This slight decline was primarily driven by weaker domestic sales, while exports continued to perform well.

According to Bajaj auto exchange filing, the data reflects a mixed performance, with challenges in the domestic market offset by robust export growth. The company also showcased strong year-to-date (YTD) growth, highlighting its resilience in a competitive market.

The two-wheeler segment faced headwinds in the domestic market, where sales fell by 19 per cent to 1,28,335 units from 1,58,370 units in December 2023.

However, exports in this category increased by 15 per cent, reaching 1,43,838 units compared to 1,24,631 units in the previous year. Overall, two-wheeler sales declined by 4 per cent, totalling 2,72,173 units against 2,83,001 units last December.

On the other hand, the commercial vehicle segment delivered a robust performance. Domestic sales grew by 5 per cent, with 34,085 units sold compared to 32,549 units in December 2023.

Export sales surged by an impressive 50 per cent, reaching 16,867 units, up from 11,256 units. Combined sales of commercial vehicles rose by 16 per cent, totalling 50,952 units against 43,805 units in December 2023.

For the nine-month period ending December 2024, Bajaj Auto reported an 8 per cent growth in total sales, which stood at 35,48,032 units, compared to 32,82,357 units during the same period in 2023.

The two-wheeler segment showed steady growth over the year. Domestic sales increased by 6 per cent, reaching 18,07,153 units compared to 17,03,704 units in the previous year.

Exports grew by 11 per cent, with 12,31,593 units sold against 11,07,402 units. Overall, the two-wheeler category recorded an 8 per cent growth, with total sales of 30,38,746 units, up from 28,11,106 units in the prior year.

The commercial vehicle segment also maintained a strong growth trajectory. Domestic sales rose by 4 per cent, reaching 3,67,284 units compared to 3,53,689 units in the same period last year.

Exports jumped by 21 per cent, with 1,42,002 units sold against 1,17,562 units. Total sales in this category increased by 8 per cent, amounting to 5,09,286 units compared to 4,71,251 units last year.

Bajaj Auto's December performance highlights contrasting trends between domestic and export markets. While domestic two-wheeler sales faced challenges, strong export demand, particularly in the commercial vehicle segment, provided a significant boost.

