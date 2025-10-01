Bajaj Auto records 9% YoY growth in September 2025

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 : Bajaj Auto's overall sales, including both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, stood at 5,10,504 units in September 2025, an increase of 9 per cent from 4,69,531 units in September 2024. Out of this, domestic sales grew to 3,25,252 units, up 4 per cent from 3,11,887 units, while exports climbed to 1,85,252 units, an 18 per cent rise over 1,57,644 units in the same month last year.

The company sold a total of 4,30,853 two-wheelers, marking an 8 per cent increase compared to 4,00,489 units in the same month last year, according to a company press release.

The company's domestic two-wheeler sales rose to 2,73,188 units during the month, a growth of 5 per cent over 2,59,333 units sold in September 2024. Exports of two-wheelers also improved, reaching 1,57,665 units, up 12 per cent from 1,41,156 units in the same period last year.

In the commercial vehicles segment, sales stood at 79,651 units in September, a 15 per cent rise against 69,042 units in the year-ago month. Domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 52,064 units compared to 52,554 units last year. However, exports in this category jumped sharply to 27,587 units from 16,488 units, recording a 67 per cent growth.

For the April to September 2025 period, Bajaj Auto reported total sales of 24,05,357 units, a 4 per cent increase from 23,23,560 units in the same period previous year.

In the six-month period, two-wheeler sales were 20,17,778 units, up 20 per cent from 19,84,125 units last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales fell 8 per cent to 11,25,920 units, compared to 12,19,928 units in the same period of 2024, while exports rose 17 per cent to 8,91,858 units from 7,64,827 units.

Commercial vehicle sales for the April-September stood at 3,87,579 units, up by 14 per cent compared to 3,39,435 units in the year-ago. Domestic sales in this segment remained at 2,49,681 units versus 2,48,034 units a year ago, while exports grew 51 per cent to 1,37,898 units against 91,401 units in the same period last year.

