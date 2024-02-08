Bajaj Bike Insurance Unveiled: Exploring Coverage and Its Benefits

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 8: In the fast-paced world of two-wheelers, the importance of having a reliable insurance policy cannot be overstated. Two-wheeler insurance emerges as a crucial player in this domain, offering comprehensive coverage tailored to the needs of bike enthusiasts. Let's delve into the intricacies of Bajaj bike insurance, exploring its coverage and the myriad benefits it brings to the table for your bike.

Understanding Bike Insurance

Bike Insurance, also known as two-wheeler insurance, is a protective shield against unforeseen events that may befall your beloved motorcycle, scooter, or moped. It safeguards you from damages resulting from accidents, natural or man-made disasters, fires, and theft. Moreover, it ensures compliance with legal obligations by providing coverage for third-party liabilities, including damage to another person's vehicle or property, and injuries or death caused by your insured two-wheeler.

Vehicle insurance is a mandatory requirement as per The Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Non-compliance can lead to monetary penalties and legal issues. Thus, make sure to buy vehicle insurance and keep the policy active by renewing it before its expiry date. You can buy/renew vehicle insurance easily, quickly, and conveniently via the ACKO website/app for a hassle-free insurance experience.

Types of Bajaj Bike Insurance Policies

1. Third-Party Bike Insurance Plan

Mandated by Indian law, this plan focuses on providing financial protection in situations where your two-wheeler causes harm to others. It covers third-party liabilities, including damage to property and injuries or death to a third party. However, it does not encompass losses or damages to your own vehicle.

2. Comprehensive Bike Insurance Plan

This plan goes beyond the basics, offering all the coverage provided by the Third-Party Bike Insurance Plan. Additionally, it covers damages or losses incurred by your two-wheeler due to accidents, fires, natural disasters, man-made calamities, and theft. It provides a holistic approach to safeguarding your valuable asset.

Add-Ons for Enhanced Bajaj Bike Insurance Coverage

Two-wheeler insurance provides additional options to customise and enhance your coverage:

1. No Claim Bonus (NCB) Protection: Keeps your NCB discount intact even after making a claim.

2. Roadside Assistance Cover: 24x7 emergency roadside assistance, including towing during breakdowns.

3. Engine Protection Cover: Covers repair or replacement costs for engine damages from water ingression or other causes.

4. Consumables Cover: Covers costs of consumables like engine oil during claim settlements.

5. Compulsory Personal Accident (Owner/Driver): Mandatory coverage for permanent disability or death while driving.

6. Personal Accident Cover for Passengers: Insures passengers in case of accidents leading to permanent disability or death.

7. Paid Driver Protection: Provides coverage for paid drivers against accidental injury or death while driving.

8. Return to Invoice Cover: ACKO will return the value of the car approximately equal to the one mentioned on the original invoice of a car in case of major damage.

Note: Add-ons will vary depending on your insurance policy

Third-Party vs Comprehensive Bajaj Bike Insurance

Here's a quick comparison to help you understand the differences:

Benefits of Having Bajaj Bike Insurance Insurance

Since September 2018, a five-year third-party insurance cover for new two-wheelers has become a legal requisite in India. Falling in line with this directive, Bike Insurance ensures that every rider adheres to this mandate, safeguarding not only the rider but also other parties involved in an unfortunate event.

1. Protection Against Natural Disasters

Nature, with all its unpredictability, can wreak havoc on your Bajaj bike. Here, bike insurance steps in as a shield, covering the expenses arising from damages due to natural disasters such as floods or earthquakes. Your two-wheeler remains guarded, and your financial worries stay at bay.

2. Safeguard Against Non-Natural Incidents

Beyond nature's fury, Bike Insurance extends its protective umbrella to shield against theft, burglary, strikes, and even war-related damages. The coverage ensures that, irrespective of the cause, your trusty ride remains financially secure.

3. Legal Liabilities and Third-Party Protection

Accidents are unforeseeable, but legal liabilities shouldn't be. Bike Insurance provides mandatory third-party liability coverage, ensuring that if your two-wheeler is involved in an accident with a third party, legal hassles and financial responsibilities are taken care of.

4. Bonus for Safe Riding - No Claim Bonus (NCB)

Rewarding safe driving practices, Bike Insurance offers a No Claim Bonus (NCB) at the time of policy renewal. For every claim-free year, the NCB accumulates, resulting in a lower insurance premium. It's a win-win situation, encouraging responsible riding while lightening the financial burden.

5. Hassle-Free Cashless Claims

One of the standout advantages of Bike Insurance is the hassle-free cashless claim process. In the unfortunate event of damage, you can get your bike repaired at any of the network garages affiliated with the insurance provider. The bills are settled directly between the garage and the insurer, sparing you the need to arrange funds for repairs.

6. Long-Term Insurance Benefits

For those seeking prolonged peace of mind, two-wheeler insurance introduces long-term insurance options covering your ride for three years. The fixed premium for the entire term eliminates the annual renewal hassle, providing riders with stability and assurance against unexpected premium hikes.

Conclusion

Bike Insurance emerges as a comprehensive and reliable solution for two-wheeler enthusiasts, offering a range of plans to suit individual needs. With the option to customise coverage through add-ons and the convenience of online transactions, Bike Insurance ensures that you ride with peace of mind, knowing that your Bajaj bike is well-protected against the uncertainties of the road. Explore the coverage options and benefits, and ride confidently into the future with bike insurance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How does the no-claim bonus impact my Bajaj Bike Insurance premium?

The no-claim bonus is a reward for not making any claims during your policy period. It reduces your premium cost when you renew your two-wheeler insurance. The discount can range from 20% in the first year to 50% by the fifth consecutive claim-free year.

2. Can I switch my insurance provider at the time of renewal?

Yes, you can switch your insurance provider at the time of renewal. We make this transition smooth, ensuring that you don't lose out on benefits such as a no-claim bonus accrued from your previous insurer. You'll also enjoy simplified processes and competitive rates with our policies.

3. What are some common exclusions in bike insurance policies?

Exclusions refer to situations that aren't covered under your policy. Common exclusions include damages from riding under the influence of intoxicants, without a valid license or outside geographical limits, regular wear and tear, and mechanical/electrical issues. So, it's always beneficial to read the policy document carefully before buying.

4. What is the role of Insured Declared Value (IDV) in deciding my two-wheeler insurance premium?

IDV is the maximum amount an insurer would pay if your bike is stolen or damaged beyond repair. It's based on the manufacturer's listed selling price adjusted for depreciation. Higher IDV leads to higher premiums as it implies a larger payout by the insurer in case of total loss.

5. How can I reduce my Bajaj bike insurance premium?

To lower your Bajaj bike insurance premium, opt for voluntary deductible, which means agreeing to bear a part of repair cost during claim settlement, thus reducing annual premium cost. Also, consider only necessary add-ons and buy your insurance directly from us to avoid commission to middlemen.

