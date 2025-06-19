Bajaj Capital's Deputy CEO, Kalpesh Dave, Honored with 'Bharat ki Udaan' Best CEO Award for Wealth Management

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 19: In a moment of immense pride and celebration for the entire Bajaj Capital family, our esteemed CEO, Kalpesh Dave, has been conferred with the prestigious 'Bharat ki Udaan - Best CEO Award' for Wealth Management by the Government of India. The honor was bestowed by the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Jitan Ram Manjhi, in association with Zee Bharat.

This national recognition is a testament to Dave's unwavering dedication to financial education and his visionary leadership in furthering the mission of building a financially literate India.

Transforming Financial Literacy Across India

Over the years, Dave has played a transformative role in redefining the financial awareness landscape across the country. Under his stewardship, Bajaj Capital has empowered thousands of investors with sound wealth management strategies and has been a torchbearer for nationwide financial literacy for over six decades. His personal commitment to this mission has extended Bajaj Capital's reach, empowering students, young professionals, homemakers, and underserved communities to navigate the complexities of financial markets.

From conducting workshops in schools and colleges to speaking at key industry forums and public platforms, Dave ensures that every Indianregardless of age or backgroundhas access to essential financial knowledge. His efforts have complemented and reinforced the government's broader vision of promoting financial inclusion and creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

A Leader with Purpose

Accepting the award, Dave remarked, "This award is not just a personal honorit is a recognition of the values we uphold at Bajaj Capital. We believe that true empowerment begins with financial literacy. Every Indian should be equipped to make informed financial decisions, and we will continue to work tirelessly towards that goal."

A Proud Achievement for Bajaj Capital

This milestone is not only a testament to Dave's exceptional leadership but also a proud achievement for Bajaj Capital as a whole. It reflects the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to social responsibility.

As we celebrate this momentous occasion, it reaffirms our collective belief that impactful leadership combined with a strong social purpose can create ripples of change across generations. We look forward to continuing this journey under Kalpesh's dynamic leadership, helping more Indians navigate their financial journeys with confidence and clarity.

Heartiest congratulations to Kalpesh Dave on this well-deserved honor!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor