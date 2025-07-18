Bajaj Finance launches 'Loan Utsav' offer on doctor loan with cashback benefits up to Rs. 5,000

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Bajaj Finance has launched a limited-period offer for medical professionals as part of its ongoing 'Loan Utsav' campaign. This offer is designed to help doctors meet their professional financing needswhether it's upgrading diagnostic tools, expanding a clinic, or managing day-to-day operations.

The campaign provides medical professionals with the chance to avail of a doctor loan of up to Rs. 80 lakh along with a cashback reward of up to Rs. 5,000 for the time the offer is running. This reward is credited to their Bajaj Pay Wallet upon successful disbursal of the loan.

The offer is valid from July 1 to July 31, 2025, and applies to the first 50 doctors who complete their application and loan disbursal through the Bajaj Finserv App or website and create a Bajaj Pay Wallet during the campaign period.

Offer highlights and eligibility criteria

Under this limited-period 'Loan Utsav' campaign, medical professionals can not only secure the funds they need to make their existing practice better, but also earn additional monetary rewards.

Below are the key highlights of this campaign that will help doctors get a better understanding of what this offer entails and how they can benefit from it:

* Loan amount: Doctors can avail of professional loans up to Rs. 80 lakh

* Cashback reward: Up to Rs. 5,000 credited to the Bajaj Pay Wallet after successful loan disbursal

* Offer period: July 1 to July 31, 2025, or until the first 50 successful loan disbursals

* Eligibility: Available to doctors applying through the Bajaj Finserv App or website during the campaign

* First-come, first-served: Only the first 50 disbursed loans are eligible for the cashback

Cashback reward structure

Here's how much cashback a medical professional can get after successful loan disbursal during the 'Loan Utsav' campaign:

Cashback is credited to the customer's Bajaj Pay Wallet post successful loan disbursal. If a customer does not have an active Bajaj Pay Wallet, rewards will be issued as Bajaj Coins, redeemable on the Bajaj Finserv App

How to avail the offer

Here are the steps to be followed to avail the offer:

* Go to the Bajaj Finserv app or website, navigate to 'Doctor Loan', and click on the 'Check Eligibility' button

* Fill out the application form with basic details, including full name, PAN, date of birth, and medical registration certificate.

* After entering all the required information, click 'Continue' to move to the loan selection page.

* Specify the loan amount needed and choose from our three doctor loan options: Term Loan, Flexi Term Loan, or Flexi Hybrid Term Loan.

* Select the preferred repayment tenure, ranging from 12 to 96 months, and then click 'Continue'.

* Complete the banking process and submit the doctor loan application.

Why choose Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan?

Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan comes with several advantages that make it an excellent choice. Here are some key benefits of opting for the loan:

1. High loan amount: Medical professionals can avail a loan of up to Rs. 80 lakh, which can be used to fund large investments in medical equipment, clinic expansions, or manage operational costs.

2. Flexible tenure: The repayment tenure ranges from 12 months to 96 months to suit the financial situation of the borrower.

3. Competitive interest rates: The loan comes with affordable doctor loan interest rates, making it cost-effective and easy to repay.

4. Quick disbursal: With minimal paperwork and easy processing, the loan is often disbursed within 48 hours*, ensuring that medical professionals have timely access to funds.

5. No collateral: This loan for doctors is unsecured, meaning there is no need to provide any collateral to avail it.

With the Loan Utsav special offer, doctors can now unlock high-value financing with added rewards. Apply for Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan today to access funding up to Rs. 80 lakh and enjoy a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

