Bajaj Finance Limited announces increase in FD Rate effective May 10, 2022

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, has increased the Interest Rates on their Fixed Deposit (FD) programme by up to 10 basis points for tenor between 36 to 60 months.

The revised rates on Bajaj Finance FDs of up to Rs. 5 crores are effective from May 10, 2022, and shall apply to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits.

Post the revision, deposits between 36 months to 60 months will offer a cumulative return as high as 7% p.a. Senior citizens can reap the benefit of up to 0.25% higher FD rates, which will offer assured returns of 7.45% p.a. for 44 months.

Bajaj Finance FD Rates for Non-Senior Citizens, w.e.f. May 10, 2022

The rate change also impacts the , who can now earn up to 7.25% p.a. for 36-60 months and 6.65% p.a. for a tenor of 24-35 months. The interest rate table for senior citizens is as mentioned below:

A comparison of old and new interest rates for cumulative FD for non-senior citizens has been provided below:

Bajaj Finance Special FD interest rates:

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits has also included special interest rates for all customers. With special interest rates, one can now choose specific tenors to enjoy interest rates up to 7.45% p.a.

For a tenor of 44 months, customers below 60 years of age can enjoy an FD interest rate of 7.20% p.a., while senior citizens can earn up to 7.45% p.a.

The special interest rate table for customers below 60 years is:

For senior citizens, the applicable special interest rates are:

Bajaj Finance offers the comfort of investing from home with an end-to-end paperless online process.

