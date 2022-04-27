Bajaj Financial Securities Limited charging Rs 5 per order brokerage with their subscription plan

A large number of investors in the stock market comprises new millennials investing for the first time and even first-time investors from lower income towns. This has brought the need for affordable and service focused trading services. The services offered by discount brokers meet the criteria and they have taken this opportunity head on. Efficient and Effective ServicesBoldly visible in the crowd of various brokerage houses, ), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, stands unique with a broking model to incorporate both affordability and the ability to deliver the best trading experience to customers. The company offers expert services in Equity Trading (Delivery and Intraday), Derivative Trading, and Margin Trading Financing (MTF). Their focus is to provide comprehensive financial service to retail online clients and HNI/Ultra HNI clients

Bajaj Financial Securities Limited provides top-most trading services as a registered depository participant of CDSL and NSDL and member of NSE and BSE under the Equities and Derivatives Segment.

What Makes BFSL Unique?Bajaj Financial Securities Limited provides subscription plans keeping in mind accessibility and affordability for regular traders. High brokerage charges have always been a concern for regular traders and to facilitate , the company has launched a subscription plan "Bajaj Privilege Club" that offers one of the lowest brokerage rates in the industry. Features of the "Bajaj Privilege Club" (BPC)-One of the lowest brokerage rates- The plan allows you to pay only Rs 5 for each delivery, intraday or F&O trade. So essentially, irrespective of the turnover or number of lots (in Futures & Options), a single order placed will be charged at just Rs 5 per order rate.

-Margin Trade Financing (MTF)- Bajaj Privilege Club subscribers also get one of the lowest MTF rates in the country at just 8.5 per cent p.a.

Margin Trade Financing is a facility where an investor can trade in Delivery by just paying a margin amount. The broker will fund the remaining and charge interest on the funded amount for the number of days the position is carried.

For instance, suppose an investor wants to buy shares worth Rs 1 lakh and the margin required for that share is 30 per cent under MTF. In that case, the investor can buy shares by just paying Rs 30,000. The broker will fund the remaining Rs 70,000. The investor can hold this position and square off the order whenever there is a favorable opportunity. The interest will be charged till the day the position is squared off.

Investor Support - Subscribers of get dedicated dealer desk support for any assistance on using the platform or MTF orders.

-Setting New BenchmarksBajaj Privilege Club plan is a unique offering to daily and professional traders from Bajaj Financial Securities Limited. BFSL is also endeavouring to bolster its offering to clients through more value-added services. BFSL clients can trade on web and through BFSLTRADE app available for android and iOS devices. The app features an easy-to-use interface, built on secured platform where clients can trade effortlessly in Equity cash & derivative segment, apply in IPO & NCDs, and get readymade stock portfolio basket for long term investment (through Pickright*). BFSL also comes with a strong heritage of Bajaj Finance group with CRISIL accreditation of AAA/Stable. Disclaimer - Investments in securities market are subject to market risk, read all the related documents carefully before investing. Brokerage will not exceed the SEBI prescribed limit. All leveraged intraday positions will be squared off the same day. There is no restriction on withdrawal of unutilised margin amount. As subject to the provisions of SEBI Circular CIR/MRD/DP/54/2017 dated June 13, 2017, and the terms and conditions mentioned in rights and obligations statement issued by the TM. (if applicable). *BFSL is only distributor of this product; These are not exchange traded products and all disputes with respect to the distribution activity, would not have access to exchange investor redressal forum or Arbitration mechanism. BFSL is not a registered Investment Advisory or Research entity. User discretion is required before investing.

