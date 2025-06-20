Bajaj Finserv Celebrates Dealer Success with Rakul Preet Singh

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: On 17th June 2025, five Bajaj Finserv partner store dealers met Rakul Preet Singh. But the excitement doesn't end here. Now, you have a chance to meet cricketing idol KL Rahul through Bajaj Finserv's latest campaign.

Mumbai witnessed an exciting event on 17th June 2025, when five top-performing Bajaj Finserv partner store dealers were rewarded with an exclusive in-person meet-and-greet with Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh. Held at the JW Marriott in Juhu, this gathering was part of Bajaj Finserv's highly successful Blockbuster EMI Days campaign, an initiative that made premium home appliances more affordable and shopping experiences more rewarding for both customers and partner stores. The top five winners were Nandilath Gmart, Vasanth and Co., Deepak Telecom, Keshri Collection, and Vishal Mobile.

The Blockbuster EMI Days campaign: Making big purchases easy and fun

Running from 10th April to 30th May 2025, the Blockbuster EMI Days campaign focused on transforming the way consumers buy big-value items like home appliances and gadgets. Bajaj Finserv combined attractive offersup to 55% off on top brands and Easy EMI optionswith engaging promotions featuring cricket star Suresh Raina and actress Rakul Preet Singh. To ensure the message reached customers nationwide, personalised videos were created in seven local languages.

An integral part of the campaign was the BFL Summer Store Decor contest, also known as Apna Store Sajao, which encouraged partner stores across cities and towns to creatively decorate their stores with branded collaterals. The contest participants had an e-meet with Rakul Preet Singh and Suresh Raina. And 5 lucky winners earned the opportunity to meet Rakul Preet Singh in person.

Introducing #KLRahulSeMilo Challenge: Your Chance to Meet KL Rahul

For those who missed out on meeting Rakul Preet Singh, Bajaj Finserv's ongoing campaign is exclusively for the customers. The #KLRahulSeMilo Challenge, on from 30th May to 30th June 2025, offers an opportunity for you to win an exclusive meet-and-greet session with Indian cricketing icon KL Rahul.

How to participate in #KLRahulSeMilo Challenge

Earn points for every activity completed

* Engage: Use the Insta EMI Card, shop via Hamara Mall, or pay bills using BBPS.

* Explore: Apply for loans, top-ups, or pocket insurance.

* Update: Download the latest app version, activate Bajaj Prime, or check your credit score.

* Share: Interact with the campaign on social media using #KLRahulSeMilo.

Submit your proof of participation here: bajaj-kl-rahul-campaign.playbo.in/index.html.

Benefits of participating

* Stand a chance to personally meet KL Rahul - a rare and exciting experience for cricket fans.

* Enjoy the convenience and benefits of Bajaj Finserv's financial products while accumulating points.

* Stay updated on exclusive offers, deals, and personalised services through the app and social media.

* Winners receive direct communication via WhatsApp, SMS, email, or phone call, with the final list announced on Bajaj Finserv's Instagram handle.

Bajaj Finserv: Where finance meets entertainment

By blending celebrity-driven engagement with practical finance solutions, Bajaj Finserv continues to redefine customer experiences. Whether you're a dealer or a customer, the company's campaigns aim to reward loyalty, inspire excitement, and make financial services more enjoyable. Bajaj Finserv continues to build lasting relationships with customers and partners by blending entertainment and practical financial solutions.

The Blockbuster EMI Days and #KLRahulSeMilo campaigns demonstrate Bajaj Finserv's commitment to listening to customer needs and rewarding partners who contribute to spreading the message.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

