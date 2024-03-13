Bajaj Finserv Direct Awarded Silver at the Economic Times Human Capital Awards 2024

NewsVoir

Mumbai/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., one of the country's leading and diversified financial services groups, has received the esteemed Silver Award for its exemplary achievements in HR Digital Transformation at the Economic Times Human Capital Awards 2024, held in Gurugram.

The Economic Times Human Capital Awards serves as a distinguished platform, spotlighting the visionary HR leaders who have exhibited unwavering innovation in propelling organisations towards their zenith.

Bajaj Finserv Direct has transformed its employee experience with the introduction of 'bconnect' platform to empower employees. This platform offers versatile solutions like a unified user interface for seamless functionality across web, mobile, tablet and chatbots, and an employee lifecycle journey that integrates all HR modules from onboarding to retirement.

Employees also have a self-service portal which facilitates the management of personal information, workflow requests, ticketing, document generation, and access to dynamic reports, thereby augmenting process efficiency with unparalleled speed and precision.

Bajaj Finserv Direct also leverages the power of data to enhance people engagement, obtain rich insights, drive optimal outcomes, manage talent and facilitate decision making.

The change has been brought about with the view to revolutionise employee experience as the organisation evolves.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

