Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited Appraised at CMMI Level 3

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has been appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI). The company has achieved appraisal at a Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI-DEV (for development) and CMMI-SVC (service delivery).

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates that Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterised and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods.

The organisation's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time. This translates to a systematic approach for creating outstanding products and services.

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited appraised at Maturity Level 3 of CMMI translates to organization wide standards that provide guidance across projects, programs, and portfolios. With this certification, Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited can continue to provide quality services, reduce overall costs, increase the efficiency, and provide greater customer satisfaction.

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services, it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

