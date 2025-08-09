Bajaj Finserv Launches Maha Bachat Savings Calculator; Enjoy Big Savings on Every Purchase

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: Bajaj Finserv has launched the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator, a smart tool designed to help customers save more on electronics and home appliances. Whether shopping for a new refrigerator, washing machine, or laptop, this calculator brings together all available brand, dealer, and EMI offers in one place. No more deal-hunting across websites or storesthe total savings are now just a click away.

A smarter way to save on electronics and appliances

The Maha Bachat Savings Calculator is not just a regular calculator. It is a savings tool that combines:

- Brand offers - Discounts given by the manufacturer (e.g., the brand Samsung offering Rs. 5,000 off on a refrigerator).

- Dealer offers - Discounts or cashback given by the store (e.g., Bajaj Finserv partner stores like Croma or - Vijay Sales offering Rs. 2,500 off).

- EMI offers -Easy EMI plans or zero down payment offers (on select models) available with Bajaj Finserv.

So instead of searching for individual offers, customers can see their total savings in one place. They can also find the nearest partner store offering these deals.

Example of how it works

For example, for a Samsung refrigerator priced at Rs. 60,000, the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator shows how much a customer can save:

- Brand offer: Rs. 5,000 off

- Dealer offer (store-level discount): Rs. 2,500 off

- EMI offer: Offers like one EMI free or reduced, making the purchase even more affordable.

This makes the total savings to be Rs. 7,500. Customers also have the added benefit of repaying the remaining amount through Easy EMIs.

Everyday examples of Maha Bachat benefits

The Maha Bachat Savings Calculator helps across many shopping needs:

- Festive shopping: During occasions like Diwali or Ganesh Chaturthi, customers can access special offers from both brands and stores such as Vijay Sales or Croma. These can be combined with Easy EMI options for greater savings.

- Home upgrades: Couples buying appliances like washing machines can benefit from both brand deals and in-store discounts.

- Gadget lovers: Students and professionals can enjoy better prices on laptops or smartphones by combining exchange bonuses, cashback, and Easy EMI deals.

In every case, savings can be more without giving up on quality or the comfort of easy monthly payments.

How to use the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator: A step-by-step guide

The Maha Bachat Savings Calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website is a helpful tool that makes shopping more affordable. Here is how customers can use it:

- Visit the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator page on the Bajaj Finserv website.

- Select the preferred product category and brandsuch as mobiles, laptops, TVs, refrigerators, or air conditioners.

- After selecting the category and brand, the customer can also set a budget.. This helps them find options that match their price range, making the decision easier.

- Instantly view available savings, including brand offers, dealer discounts, and EMI benefits.

- The page also shows the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store where the product is available.

- With over 1.5 lakh partner stores in 4,000+ cities, finding a nearby store is quick and easy.

- Customers can then visit the selected store and choose their product.

- Use the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan to convert the price into simple monthly payments.

- Many products also come with a zero down payment option, making it possible to shop without paying anything upfront.

Conclusion: The future of smart savings

Bajaj Finserv has always aimed to make big purchases simple and affordable. The Maha Bachat Savings Calculator is a step in that direction, helping customers save more without doing extra work. It brings together all available offers in one place, so there's no need to search for discounts separately. This is useful for anyone planning to buy items like TVs, washing machines, or refrigerators while staying within their budget.

The idea is clearwhy spend more when you can save more? With this tool, every purchase becomes smarter, and every deal becomes better.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor