Bajaj Finserv revises gold loan interest rates, offers loans at 9.50 percent p.a. onwards

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of the Bajaj Finserv Group, announced a revision to their gold loan interest rate. The lender now offers secured gold loans starting from 9.50 per cent p.a.

A borrower can get access to the loan amount they need by mortgaging gold jewellery that may be lying idle at home. Since the gold jewellery serves as a security, the interest rate on the loan is usually lower than that on an unsecured loan.

This is one of the main reasons that make secured loans the preferred alternative to unsecured loans and credit cards.

Borrowers can apply for a of up to Rs 2 crore by pledging gold jewellery. The loan can be used to meet any planned or unplanned financial requirement - from medical emergencies to urgent home repair or any other unforeseen event.

Here are some of the top reasons why one should apply for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan:

Part-release facility

Borrowers can also take advantage of the part-release facility - which lets one get back a part of their pledged jewellery by repaying the equivalent amount.

Zero charges on part and full prepayment

Besides competitive interest rates, Bajaj Finserv also offers the borrower the option to pay back a part of or the entire loan amount at no extra cost.

Accurate gold evaluation and high loan amount per gram

Bajaj Finserv uses an industry-grade carat meter, which ensures a high loan amount per gram of gold.

Simple eligibility criteria

To get a gold loan from Bajaj Finserv, one needs to meet the following basic eligibility criteria:

The borrower should be between 21 and 70 years of age

The borrower should be a self-employed professional, salaried, trader, businessperson, or farmer and must have 22 carat gold jewellery

Easy application process

One can apply for a gold loan online as well as offline.

Online - The borrower can visit Bajaj Finserv's website and fill-in the simple online form. Once done, a representative from the company will call the borrower to guide them on the next steps.

Offline - Bajaj Finserv has more than 300 branches across India, and new branches are being opened every month. The borrower can visit the nearest branch in their city to apply for the loan.

Minimal documentation

If the borrower meets the basic eligibility criteria, he or she will be asked to submit any of the following documents as proof of identity and residential address.

Aadhaar Card

Passport

Driving Licence

Voter ID

NREGA Card

Flexible repayment option

Borrowers can choose from convenient tenure options to manage their loan repayment. One can pay regular EMIs or choose to pay interest periodically - monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or even yearly.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 58 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifecare Finance, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for the long term, by S&P Global Rating.

