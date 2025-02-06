Bajaj Lighting Illuminates the Maha Kumbh Mela: A Legacy of Trust, Innovation, and Nation Building

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 6: Bajaj Lighting, a trusted name in Indian homes and infrastructure for over nine decades 86 years, has brought modern innovation to one of the most significant spiritual gatherings in the world - the Maha Kumbh Mela. As millions of devotees come together for this once-in-a-lifetime event, Bajaj Lighting has illuminated large areas of the over 4,000 hectares of the sprawling Mela grounds with cutting-edge, energy-efficient lighting solutions, ensuring the safety and comfort of pilgrims as they embark on their spiritual journey.

The company's advanced lighting solutions include over 30,000 energy-efficient LED streetlights and 1,000 solar hybrid streetlights, placed strategically across key locations, including the iconic Sangam area, Arail Ghat, pathways, and shelter homes. These efforts aim to enhance safety, streamline crowd navigation, and contribute to the sustainability of the event.

To meet the unique demands of such a large-scale event, Bajaj Lighting installed 150W LED Street Lights (25,820 units), 120W LED Street Lights (4,280 units), and 1,000 custom-designed Solar Hybrid Street Lights. The lighting systems boast an unparalleled efficacy of up to 180 lumens per watt, seamlessly combining energy efficiency with high performance. These installations not only create a secure and welcoming atmosphere for devotees but also represent the perfect blend of technological innovation and spiritual legacy.

"The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the most significant events in the world, and we at Bajaj Electricals are honored to contribute to its seamless execution," said Rajesh Naik, COO, Lighting Solutions - Bajaj Electricals. "With our deep-rooted legacy of over nine decades 86 years, our lighting solutions are designed to provide the safety, sustainability, and bright guidance that millions of pilgrims need on their spiritual journey. It is our way of continuing our commitment to nation-building, by lighting the path for future generations."

The project's unique challenges, including the massive area to be illuminated and the coordination required for managing the movement of millions of people, were met with Bajaj Electricals' extensive experience in handling large-scale lighting projects. Advanced planning, execution, and technology integration ensured that the lighting setup was flawless, delivering a superior illumination experience that contributed to the smooth functioning of the event.

Bajaj Lighting's involvement in the Maha Kumbh Mela underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to nation-building, where the legacy of lighting up India continues. As Bajaj Electricals celebrates its role in this historic event, the brand remains steadfast in its mission to provide innovative, safe, and sustainable lighting solutions that brighten the lives of millions.

In line with its commitment to providing comfort and care, Bajaj Geysers too, has introduced an innovative solution for pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Recognizing the fatigue caused by long walks to the sacred dip area, Bajaj is offering hot water bags at a prominent akhada. This simple yet effective remedy will help provide relief, ensuring that pilgrims experience comfort throughout their spiritual journey. Bajaj remains a dependable partner, offering warmth, care, and unwavering support to the devotees.

