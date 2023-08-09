Bajaj Mall is back with the Mega Freedom Sale on Two-Wheelers

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: Bajaj Mall, India’s leading online marketplace is back with its Mega Freedom Sale starting August 9 to August 16, 2023. The special offer comes as a perfect opportunity for customers looking to buy a new two-wheeler for the longest time. Booking a two-wheeler on the Bajaj Mall offers a Cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 and access to a two-wheeler loan of up to Rs. 21 lakh at attractive interest rates. All you need is to select the two-wheeler of your choice on Bajaj Mall, select a partner store near you, and proceed with the final booking. Then, visit the chosen partner showroom and get your two-wheeler financed with the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan while saving some extra money.

The Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan offers up to 100% funding of the vehicle’s on-road price at attractive interest rates. The best part about their loan is its flexible repayment options ranging from 12 to 60 months, keeping it stress-free for you. With the online booking process on the Bajaj Mall, you can explore a wide range of top brands like Suzuki, Hero, Honda, Vespa, Yamaha, Aprilia, Jawa, Revolt, Royal Enfield, and more. Whether you are in a metro city or a smaller town, Bajaj Finserv’s widely spread partner network ensures accessibility across 500+ cities.

This August, embrace the joy of riding your dream bike with the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. The offer is valid for a limited period, so make sure you benefit from the sale before it ends. With attractive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and a hassle-free application process, buying a new two-wheeler has never been easier.

Here is how to book your favourite two-wheeler on Bajaj Mall:

1. Visit Bajaj Mall online and click on the 'Two-Wheeler' tab

2. Choose your category – 'Bikes', 'Scooters', or 'Electric Scooters’

3. Sort the available vehicles by their brand/budget/cc/type

4. Click on your preferred two-wheeler and check its price/EMI offer

5. Click on 'Book Now' and enter your registered mobile number

6. Check your pre-approved booking offer on the screen

To book your bike, visit www.bajajmall.in/emi-store/two-wheeler-brand-store.html

Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycle. These involve: (i) asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, (ii) asset protection through general insurance, (iii) family protection through life and health insurance, (iv) providing healthcare needs for the family, (v) offering savings products, (vi) wealth management, and (vii) retirement planning and annuities. Through these businesses that offer various attractive solutions, BFS serves millions of customers.

BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.49% holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general, and health insurance businesses through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

BFS has an 80.13% stake in Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (BFSD), which is a digital marketplace for financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, lifestyle products, payments, and e-commerce is a subsidiary of BFS. The balance 19.87% is held by BFL.

Bajaj Finserv Health Limited (BFHL), which is a health tech venture seeking to create a digital preventive, personalised, and pre-paid health solution is a wholly owned subsidiary of BFS.

Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited and Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries of BFS. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited is awaiting final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for commencement of the mutual fund business.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), which is a profitable and fast growing enterprise engaged in various aspects of housing finance and development and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec), which is a stockbroker that provides its clients a full suite of investment products and services in an all-in-one digital platform, are wholly owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited.

Both BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.

The results of these subsidiaries are reflected in the consolidated results of the Company.

As required by regulation, BFS has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The insurance companies are not covered under Ind AS. They have prepared Ind AS financials only for the purpose of consolidation. Accordingly, standalone numbers relating to BAGIC and BALIC reported above are based on non-Ind AS accounting standards (Indian GAAP) as applicable to insurance companies.

