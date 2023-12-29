Bajaj Markets Empowers Users with Free CIBIL Score Check Facility

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 29: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, empowers individuals to check and monitor their CIBIL score for free. The process entails providing personal details such as employment type, PAN details, full name, etc. Through the simple and user-friendly portal, one can seamlessly access their credit score.

Outlined below are the advantages of checking the CIBIL score on Bajaj Markets:

* In-depth insights into credit utilisation

* Easy monitoring and tracking of the credit score

* Awareness of outstanding debts

* Access to a customised Credit Health Report

This facility, available on Bajaj Markets, has no impact on the individual's credit score. Users can take proactive steps to enhance their score, and ensure easy access to loans and credit cards.

Beyond the facility to check credit scores, one can also find a diverse range of financial products and services on the platform. Individuals can explore various investment options, insurance plans, and more on the Bajaj Markets website and app.

