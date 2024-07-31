Bajaj Markets Facilitates Access to Affordable Two-wheeler Loans

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Bajaj Markets has partnered with multiple lenders to provide specialised loan options tailored to meet the needs of bike enthusiasts. These are designed to cater to individuals from all economic backgrounds who aspire to own a two-wheeler.

With these two-wheeler loans, one can finance up to 100 per cent of a bike's on-road value. These loans come with interest rates starting from just 0.99 per cent p.a. Borrowers can also benefit from flexible tenure extending up to 5 years, ensuring manageable and convenient repayment plans.

To support informed decision-making, Bajaj Markets offers a user-friendly bike loan EMI calculator. This free tool helps individuals calculate their estimated monthly instalments, providing a clear understanding of the financial commitment involved.

Bajaj Markets simplifies the process of comparing and selecting the most suitable financing options with its easy-to-use platform and digital application process. The platform also ensures easy documentation procedure and swift approval, making the entire experience seamless and hassle-free.

In addition to two-wheeler loans, Bajaj Markets provides access to a wide range of other loans and financial products. One can easily get credit cards, insurance plans, investment options, and more on the digital marketplace. Individuals can apply for these through the Bajaj Markets website or app.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

