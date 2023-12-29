Bajaj Markets Facilitates Easy Home Loan Balance Transfers

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 29: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, streamlines the home loan balance transfer process for its users. To reduce the burden of repayment, the platform enables individuals to compare and select from enticing offers provided by leading lenders.

With a flexible tenure extending up to 30 years, this facility empowers individuals to secure improved repayment terms. Opting for a home loan balance transfer through Bajaj Markets allows borrowers to benefit from reduced interest rates, effectively lowering the overall borrowing cost.

Key benefits of applying for a home loan balance transfer on Bajaj Markets include:

* Nominal interest rates starting from just 8.50 per cent p.a.

* Access to a top-up loan facility

* Swift approvals

* Minimal paperwork facilitated through a digital process

In addition to this, users can further explore a range of credit cards, insurance policies, and investment options available on the digital platform. To embark on this financial journey, one can visit the official Bajaj Markets website or download the app.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor