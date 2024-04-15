Bajaj Markets Helps Users Build Credit with 30+ Credit Card Options

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: It is important to maintain a robust credit score for accessing favourable loan terms and credit opportunities. Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv presents a curated selection of 30+ credit cards designed to help individuals elevate their credit profile and meet their financial goals.

Some of the Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets that Help Boost Credit Score:

1. IndusInd Bank Platinum Aura Edge Credit Card

* Joining Fee: NIL

* Unique Features:

- Customised rewards plans with flexible redemption options

- Accelerated reward points on dining, entertainment, and utility bill payments.

2. SBI Card Prime

* Joining Fee: Rs 2,999

* Unique Features:

- Earn accelerated reward points on dining, grocery, and departmental store spends

- Up to 12 complimentary visits to airport lounges in a year

3. Axis Bank Neo Credit Card

* Joining Fee: Rs 250

* Unique Features:

- Discount on online shopping

- Zero liability on lost cards and easy redemption of reward points

4. AU Small Finance Bank Altura Plus Credit Card

* Joining Fee: NIL

* Unique Features:

- 2 Reward Points for every Rs 100 spent on online purchases

- 1.5 per cent Cashback on daily spends (Rs 100/mo.)

Apart from rewards and benefits, credit cards on Bajaj Markets also serve as an invaluable tool for individuals looking to fortify their creditworthiness. By leveraging these cards effectively and adhering to sound credit management practices, individuals can create a good credit score.

One can easily apply for these credit cards online through the Bajaj Markets app or website. The process is quick and requires minimal paperwork. Apart from building credit with credit cards, users can meet their financial needs with the help of other financial products on Bajaj Markets.

