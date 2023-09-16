Bajaj Markets Offers Free CIBIL Score Check Facility

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, allows its users to check their CIBIL score for free. It is a great way to gauge one’s eligibility for a loan or credit card.

Here are some of the benefits of CIBIL score check on Bajaj Markets:

* Viewing of credit score

* Track any change in the score

* Help understand one’s credit status

* Ascertain which loan or credit card one is eligible for

* Has no impact on the credit score as it is a soft inquiry

Individuals can check their credit score in a simple and hassle-free manner with the help of the smooth online process on Bajaj Markets. Having assessed their eligibility with the free credit score check, individuals can apply for a loan or a credit card, both available on Bajaj Markets.

One can also find investment plans, insurance policies, and much more on the platform. To avail any of these services or explore other financial products, one can visit the official website or download the Bajaj Markets app.

