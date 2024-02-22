Bajaj Markets Opens Doors to Educational Aspirations with Propelld Education Loan

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with Propelld, a prominent financial institution that offers domestic education loans. This collaboration aims to empower students across the country to pursue their academic dreams with greater ease and affordability.

Propelld Education Loan on Bajaj Markets cater to a wide range of aspirations, with maximum loan amounts reaching up to Rs 20 Lakhs. Interest rates range from 11.50 per cent p.a. to 15 per cent p.a., making higher education financing accessible to a wider student base. Additionally, flexible repayment terms of up to 5 years allow students to focus on their studies without undue financial pressure.

The user-friendly platform on Bajaj Markets streamlines the application process, making it quick and convenient for borrowers to access the funding they need. Propelld has set clear and easy eligibility criteria to ensure responsible lending and cater to a diverse pool of applicants.

Bajaj Markets continues to expand its offerings, providing individuals with a one-stop destination for comparing and choosing from various financial products such as loans, insurance policies, investment options, and much more. With Propelld's expertise on board, Bajaj Markets strengthens its position in students' journeys towards academic success.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products which can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering and Cloud Services.

