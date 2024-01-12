Bajaj Markets Partners with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to Offer Attractive Interest on Fixed Deposits

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to offer the Bank's fixed deposits and earn up to 8.25% interest and an additional 0.50% interest for senior citizens.

Investing in Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Fixed Deposits through Bajaj Markets presents a host of enticing features, an individual can invest an amount as low as Rs. 1,000, making it accessible to a wide range of investors.

Moreover, it offers remarkable flexibility, allowing individuals to choose between payouts at maturity or on a quarterly basis and even enabling investment in FDs without the need to open a savings account. The availability of various tenor options ensures that customers can align their investments with specific financial goals.

Senior citizens can avail higher interest rates, the tax-savvy investors can take advantage of Tax Saver Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Markets will streamline the process by offering a speedy application with minimal documentation, facilitating instant online bookings, and providing a Fixed Deposit Calculator for easy planning, and comparison of various FD schemes.

Investing in FDs might be advantageous for those searching for a secure and stress-free approach to building their wealth. The platform also offers FDs from other leading banks and NBFCs, as well as a range of investment vehicles to help attain one's financial wellness goals.

