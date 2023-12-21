Bajaj Markets Redefines Homeownership with Multiple Home Loan Options

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 21: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, empowers aspiring homeowners by providing them access to various home loan options. Individuals can benefit from high loan amounts of up to Rs 15 Crores and competitive interest rates starting from 8.50 per cent p.a. They can repay the loan as per their convenience over flexible repayment tenures.

Individuals can easily compare and choose from 10 leading home loan providers on the platform. This enables borrowers to go for loans that align with their financial goals.

By applying for a home loan on Bajaj Markets, one can be assured of complete transparency and will not be required to pay any hidden charges. Alongside this, borrowers can also opt for other secured or unsecured loan options available on the platform. They can further explore other financial products like credit cards, insurance policies, and investment options on the Bajaj Markets app or website.

