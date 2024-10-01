Bajaj sold more than 4 lakh two-wheelers in September, moderate growth in commercial vehicles

New Delhi [India], October 1 : Bajaj Auto has reported a significant rise in the sales of its two-wheelers for September 2024, with domestic sales increasing by 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The company sold 2,59,333 units in September this year, compared to 2,02,510 units during the same period last year in the domestic market.

In addition to the strong domestic growth, Bajaj Auto also saw a substantial increase in its exports. The export of two-wheelers surged by 13 per cent YoY, further boosting the company's overall sales figures.

As a result, the total sales of Bajaj two-wheelers, combining both domestic and export markets, grew by 22 per cent in September, reaching more than four lakh at 4,00,489 units. This is a notable increase from the 3,27,712 units sold during the same month last year.

Apart from its two-wheeler segment, Bajaj's commercial vehicle business also posted positive growth. The overall sales of Bajaj's commercial vehicles, including both domestic and export markets, saw a 6 per cent rise.

The company sold 69,042 commercial vehicles in September 2024, compared to 64,846 units in the same period last year. This steady performance highlights the resilience of the company's commercial vehicle segment.

However, in the domestic market Bajaj's commercial vehicles recorded a more modest growth rate of 4 per cent YoY. Despite the relatively slower growth in the commercial vehicle segment compared to two-wheelers, the company's overall performance in September reflects its strong market presence and its ability to capitalize on both domestic and international demand.

