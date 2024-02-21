Bajao Gaana Studio Launches Music Label in India: Unveils Debut Song "Ishq" by Gurnazar

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: In an exciting development for the Indian music industry, Bajao Gaana Studio, with a commitment to promoting diverse musical talent, has announced its foray into the Indian market with the launch of its music label. The studio marks its entry into the vibrant Indian music scene with the release of its inaugural song titled "Ishq," featuring the soulful vocals of renowned singer Gurnazar.

"Ishq," the debut song released by Bajao Gaana Studio, showcases the studio's commitment to delivering high-quality music that resonates with audiences across the country. Sung by the immensely talented Gurnazar, known for his captivating voice and emotive performances, the song is poised to captivate listeners with its melodious tunes and heartfelt lyrics.

Speaking about the launch of the music label and the release of "Ishq," a representative from Bajao Gaana Studio expressed enthusiasm and optimism about the company's prospects in the Indian market. They emphasized the studio's dedication to promoting originality, creativity, and musical excellence, with a focus on collaborating with both established artists and emerging talents.

Bajao Gaana Studio's recognition of the country's thriving music industry and its commitment to contributing to its growth and development. By leveraging its expertise, resources, and global network, the studio aims to provide a platform for artists to showcase their talents and connect with audiences on a deeper level.

The launch of Bajao Gaana Studio's music label in India commitment to excellence and innovation, the studio is poised to make a lasting impression on audiences and artists alike, cementing its position as a driving force in shaping the future of music in India and beyond.

Watch the song here, https://youtu.be/SzSQP-aMyNY?si=I_cLV8tJU_L_5Rzj

