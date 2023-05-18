Bakehaven Confectioneries awarded as The Most Trusted Bakery Products Manufacturer from Mumbai at GEA2023

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/SRV): Bakehaven Confectioneries, a Mumbai-based firm, has received the title for the "Most Trusted Bakery Products Manufacturer from Mumbai" at the 4th edition of the Brand Empower's Global Excellence Awards (GEA2023). This prestigious award was presented to Sunny Singh, the owner of Bakehaven Confectioneries, by the evergreen Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Bakehaven Confectioneries is a committed manufacturer, wholesaler, and retailer of high-quality bakery products and cake decorating items that includes sugar balls, sugar shapes, candy colors, glaze, puff color, petal dust, and many more. The company's focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has led to its widespread recognition and the company has also attained ISO certification for food safety management systems, further highlighting its dedication to providing safe and high-quality products to its customers.

Sunny Singh, the owner of Bakehaven Confectioneries, conveyed his appreciation for the accolade, affirming, "This esteemed recognition validates the company's commitment and tireless efforts in delivering superior products to our valued customers. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the patrons, staff, and supporters for their unwavering support and encouragement".

The GEA2023 event was a grand success, providing an opportunity for businesses and organizations to showcase their achievements and contributions in their respective fields. Brand Empower, owned by Rahul Ranjan Singh, organized the event in a meticulously planned and organized manner, which was appreciated by the attendees. Brand Empower has been dedicatedly working since its inception to empower the businesses who try to gain a strong foothold in the market with a creative, innovative, and intellectually stimulating approach, and its motive is to provide a platform for such outstanding talents with the required dose of attention from media.

Bakehaven Confectioneries stands out with its emphasis on innovation and tailor-made options. By prioritizing excellence, imagination, and remarkable tastes, this bakery aims to provide unforgettable moments through their irresistible selection of baked treats. The company holds the belief that every event deserves a hint of sweetness, and their confections are meticulously crafted to enhance any celebration or indulgence. The core belief of the company is that each mouthful should be a source of joy, which is why they devote careful attention to every aspect in their recipes and how they are presented.

