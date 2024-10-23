Bakingo Celebrates Major Milestone with the Opening of Its 100th kitchen

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 23: Bakingo, one of India's fastest-growing online bakery brands, proudly announces the opening of its 100th kitchena monumental achievement in its ongoing expansion. With recent launches in cities like Patiala, Jaipur, Meerut, Dehradun, Bahadurgarh, Agra, and Chennai, Bakingo continues its upward trajectory, delivering delightful desserts to customers across the nation.

The opening of the 100th kitchen marks a significant step in Bakingo's strategic expansion plan, reinforcing its commitment to offering freshly baked cakes and desserts while maintaining the highest standards of product quality and customer satisfaction. With each new kitchen, Bakingo is able to streamline its operations, reduce delivery times, and ensure every bite tastes as fresh as it was intended.

Himanshu Chawla, Co-Founder of Bakingo, shared his excitement, "From a single kitchen to 100 across India, our journey is a testament to our dedication to spreading joy through our desserts. This milestone symbolizes more than growthit's a reflection of the love and trust our customers place in us. Our vision is to be a part of every celebration across the country, and this is just the beginning."

As the brand expands its presence, Bakingo remains committed to elevating the customer experience by offering an extensive range of premium cakes, desserts, and treats. Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, or just a craving for something sweet, Bakingo has become a household name for moments that matter.

About Bakingo

Founded in 2016, Bakingo has quickly become a trusted name in the bakery industry, known for its exceptional quality and wide range of gourmet cakes, desserts, and sweet treats. Available on its website and app, as well as on popular platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, Bakingo has served over 3 million customers across 15+ cities. With a commitment to fresh ingredients, seamless delivery, and innovative desserts, Bakingo continues to set new standards in India's baking industry.

